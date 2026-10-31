Saudi Arabia Ends Najran Warning After Missile Interceptions
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense announced on Thursday that a brief emergency warning in the southern city of Najran had ended after the potential danger passed.
The agency had issued an early alert to notify residents of a possible threat but did not disclose further information about its nature.
Separately, Saudi air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province, according to the Saudi-led coalition.
The coalition also reported on Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed another Houthi ballistic missile heading toward Taif in western Saudi Arabia.
Late Tuesday, debris from two intercepted Houthi missiles struck a building, a construction site and a vehicle in Riyadh, according to Civil Defense. No casualties were reported in the statement.
The incidents occurred amid rising tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has led the military coalition against the Houthi group since March 2015, following the group’s takeover of Sanaa and other parts of Yemen in 2014.
The agency had issued an early alert to notify residents of a possible threat but did not disclose further information about its nature.
Separately, Saudi air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province, according to the Saudi-led coalition.
The coalition also reported on Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed another Houthi ballistic missile heading toward Taif in western Saudi Arabia.
Late Tuesday, debris from two intercepted Houthi missiles struck a building, a construction site and a vehicle in Riyadh, according to Civil Defense. No casualties were reported in the statement.
The incidents occurred amid rising tensions between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has led the military coalition against the Houthi group since March 2015, following the group’s takeover of Sanaa and other parts of Yemen in 2014.
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