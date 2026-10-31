Norway Elevates Cyber Risk Level Amid Growing Digital Attacks
(MENAFN) Norway has raised its national cyber risk assessment to “high,” the second-highest category on its scale, as security concerns intensify following developments over recent months.
The National Security Authority announced the change at a news conference on Tuesday, with Director Arne Christian Haugstoyl calling on Norwegian businesses to reinforce their digital protection systems and urgently fix identified software weaknesses.
The authority cautioned that advances in artificial intelligence are helping malicious actors detect and exploit security gaps at a much faster rate.
“Businesses therefore have hours, not days or weeks, to close known vulnerabilities,” Haugstoyl said.
In a separate statement, the authority urged companies throughout Norway to introduce preventive cybersecurity measures immediately. It also released a set of 21 recommended steps for businesses to strengthen their defenses.
Justice and Emergency Preparedness Minister Astri Aas-Hansen similarly called on companies to review their IT security arrangements and resolve vulnerabilities quickly, according to media reports.
The National Security Authority announced the change at a news conference on Tuesday, with Director Arne Christian Haugstoyl calling on Norwegian businesses to reinforce their digital protection systems and urgently fix identified software weaknesses.
The authority cautioned that advances in artificial intelligence are helping malicious actors detect and exploit security gaps at a much faster rate.
“Businesses therefore have hours, not days or weeks, to close known vulnerabilities,” Haugstoyl said.
In a separate statement, the authority urged companies throughout Norway to introduce preventive cybersecurity measures immediately. It also released a set of 21 recommended steps for businesses to strengthen their defenses.
Justice and Emergency Preparedness Minister Astri Aas-Hansen similarly called on companies to review their IT security arrangements and resolve vulnerabilities quickly, according to media reports.
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