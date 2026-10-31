Fighting Resumes Across Southern Taiz as Aden Airport Restarts Flights
(MENAFN) Clashes have erupted again between Yemeni government troops and Houthi fighters across several positions south of Taiz, according to reports published Thursday.
The fighting has restarted along the Al-Aqroudh and Al-Masrakh fronts, as well as in Al-Rahn village in the Sabir al-Mawadim district, according to local media reports.
Separately, Aden International Airport has resumed flight operations after being targeted in missile attacks following Houthi threats against the facility.
On Wednesday, a missile struck Al-Nasr Camp near the airport, where Yemeni Coast Guard units and the Interior Ministry headquarters are based, eyewitnesses said.
The Yemeni army later reported that two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis hit the airport, leaving civilians injured and causing property damage.
The attacks came after Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree urged people inside the airport to evacuate ahead of an anticipated strike, according to reports carried by media affiliated with the group.
The fighting has restarted along the Al-Aqroudh and Al-Masrakh fronts, as well as in Al-Rahn village in the Sabir al-Mawadim district, according to local media reports.
Separately, Aden International Airport has resumed flight operations after being targeted in missile attacks following Houthi threats against the facility.
On Wednesday, a missile struck Al-Nasr Camp near the airport, where Yemeni Coast Guard units and the Interior Ministry headquarters are based, eyewitnesses said.
The Yemeni army later reported that two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis hit the airport, leaving civilians injured and causing property damage.
The attacks came after Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree urged people inside the airport to evacuate ahead of an anticipated strike, according to reports carried by media affiliated with the group.
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