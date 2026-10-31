Poland Seeks Permanent G20 Role After US Membership Proposal
(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Friday that the United States had put forward a proposal to grant Poland permanent membership in the G20, revealing that he was seeking international backing for the initiative.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, Sikorski expressed appreciation for Washington’s invitation for Poland to take part in the group’s activities under the US presidency.
"We're very grateful to the United States for having issued the invitation during their presidency," he said.
He also noted that the United Kingdom, which is scheduled to assume the G20 presidency next, had invited Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to participate in next year’s summit in Manchester.
Sikorski said he had held discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the meeting, focusing on potential areas for cooperation and joint initiatives.
"I was pleased to be sitting next to secretary Rubio, and therefore we were able to exchange not only views but also ideas on common projects. I can't publicly say all of it, but expect more Polish American initiative on the international scene," he said.
Addressing the war in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister called for a ceasefire in the Black Sea to facilitate the delivery of grain exports from both Ukraine and Russia to countries facing shortages, including Egypt.
He also highlighted the need to safeguard international shipping routes, specifically mentioning the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of common concern for the international community.
Poland is attending this year’s G20 activities as a full participant after receiving an invitation from Washington, while the government in Warsaw continues its efforts to secure a permanent place in the group.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta, Sikorski expressed appreciation for Washington’s invitation for Poland to take part in the group’s activities under the US presidency.
"We're very grateful to the United States for having issued the invitation during their presidency," he said.
He also noted that the United Kingdom, which is scheduled to assume the G20 presidency next, had invited Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to participate in next year’s summit in Manchester.
Sikorski said he had held discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the meeting, focusing on potential areas for cooperation and joint initiatives.
"I was pleased to be sitting next to secretary Rubio, and therefore we were able to exchange not only views but also ideas on common projects. I can't publicly say all of it, but expect more Polish American initiative on the international scene," he said.
Addressing the war in Ukraine, the Polish foreign minister called for a ceasefire in the Black Sea to facilitate the delivery of grain exports from both Ukraine and Russia to countries facing shortages, including Egypt.
He also highlighted the need to safeguard international shipping routes, specifically mentioning the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of common concern for the international community.
Poland is attending this year’s G20 activities as a full participant after receiving an invitation from Washington, while the government in Warsaw continues its efforts to secure a permanent place in the group.
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