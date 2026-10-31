German Students Challenge Merz with Nationwide Protest Plans
(MENAFN) A German youth movement has issued an open letter setting out its demands for Chancellor Friedrich Merz ahead of nationwide demonstrations against the government’s policies, according to reports published Thursday.
“We can no longer stand by and watch as you gamble away our future. Your austerity policies are stripping us of all hope,” the Gen Z Regelt (Gen Z handles it) group stated in its online letter.
The initiative condemned reductions in social spending, the government’s response to climate change, its failure to address young people’s concerns over wars and conflicts, and proposals to reintroduce compulsory military service.
“All this is happening while you refuse to listen to us, do not take our fears seriously, or consider our objections. We’ve had enough,” the group said. “Your policies are driving our future into a dead end! That is why, on October 31st, we are taking to the streets in over 20 cities—peacefully, loudly, and with determination.”
The movement brings together high school and university students, apprentices, and young professionals. It is preparing large demonstrations in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, and Cologne, alongside rallies in 27 additional cities. Organizers said more than 150,000 people have already signed up online.
“We can no longer stand by and watch as you gamble away our future. Your austerity policies are stripping us of all hope,” the Gen Z Regelt (Gen Z handles it) group stated in its online letter.
The initiative condemned reductions in social spending, the government’s response to climate change, its failure to address young people’s concerns over wars and conflicts, and proposals to reintroduce compulsory military service.
“All this is happening while you refuse to listen to us, do not take our fears seriously, or consider our objections. We’ve had enough,” the group said. “Your policies are driving our future into a dead end! That is why, on October 31st, we are taking to the streets in over 20 cities—peacefully, loudly, and with determination.”
The movement brings together high school and university students, apprentices, and young professionals. It is preparing large demonstrations in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt, and Cologne, alongside rallies in 27 additional cities. Organizers said more than 150,000 people have already signed up online.
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