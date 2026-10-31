US Envoy Calls for Restraint Amid Poland Tribunal Standoffs
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose called for calm on Friday as tensions escalated around the country’s Constitutional Tribunal, describing the situation as "very serious."
"We appear to be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation over the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution," Rose wrote on X.
He noted that the parties involved had presented sharply conflicting explanations of the events and their causes, while the gathering of thousands of people outside the tribunal risked making an already volatile situation more dangerous.
"The last thing Poland needs is a confrontation that spirals into something far worse," he said.
Rose stressed that Washington supports Poland but has no authority to pass judgment on or intervene in its domestic affairs.
He said the US was concerned about the country's stability, security and democratic future, describing Poland as a friend and ally.
The ambassador called on government representatives, police and protesters to "take a deep breath" and refrain from actions that could trigger violence or intensify tensions.
"Poland’s strength ultimately must come from within," he said, pointing to the country's citizens, institutions and collective dedication to the rule of law.
Rose added that Poland had made significant progress and achieved much, warning against allowing political disagreements to jeopardize those gains.
"We appear to be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation over the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution," Rose wrote on X.
He noted that the parties involved had presented sharply conflicting explanations of the events and their causes, while the gathering of thousands of people outside the tribunal risked making an already volatile situation more dangerous.
"The last thing Poland needs is a confrontation that spirals into something far worse," he said.
Rose stressed that Washington supports Poland but has no authority to pass judgment on or intervene in its domestic affairs.
He said the US was concerned about the country's stability, security and democratic future, describing Poland as a friend and ally.
The ambassador called on government representatives, police and protesters to "take a deep breath" and refrain from actions that could trigger violence or intensify tensions.
"Poland’s strength ultimately must come from within," he said, pointing to the country's citizens, institutions and collective dedication to the rule of law.
Rose added that Poland had made significant progress and achieved much, warning against allowing political disagreements to jeopardize those gains.
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