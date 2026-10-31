490 Personnel Awarded Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak For 2026 Year

490 Personnel Honored with Prestigious Dakshata Padak

A total of 490 personnel from various states, Union Territories, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) have been awarded the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak' for the year 2026 in recognition of their outstanding contributions in various fields, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Saturday. Of the total 490 awardees, 358 personnel have been recognised for their significant contributions to special operations conducted during 2024 and 2026, while 123 have been awarded for their exemplary work in investigation and nine for their contributions to the field of forensic science.

Breakdown of Personnel by Department

Among those recognised for their contributions to special operations are 114 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 56 from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), 37 from Punjab Police, 36 from Delhi Police, 28 from Jharkhand Police, 21 from Telangana Police, 19 from Assam Police, 18 from Uttar Pradesh Police, 15 from Chhattisgarh Police, seven from Maharashtra Police, six from Haryana Police and one from Assam Rifles.

Objective and Significance of the Award

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the medal, which aims to recognise excellence in professional work, promote high professional standards and boost the morale of police and security personnel. Instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through a notification dated February 1, 2024, the award is conferred on personnel of police forces, security organisations, intelligence wings, special branches, CAPFs, CPOs, the National Security Guard (NSG), Assam Rifles and forensic science establishments.

The award recognises excellence in operations, outstanding service in investigation, exceptional performance, daring intelligence service and meritorious contributions by serving government scientists in the field of forensic science. The medal is announced annually on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, whose contribution to national unity and integration remains significant.

The initiative, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is aimed at encouraging professionalism and strengthening the morale of personnel serving in policing, security, intelligence and forensic science fields.

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