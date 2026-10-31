Russia Expands Diplomatic Presence Across Africa
(MENAFN) Russia has established eight additional embassies in African countries since the 2023 Russia-Africa summit, increasing its total diplomatic missions on the continent to 48, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.
Addressing the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow, Putin also pointed to growing diplomatic engagement between African nations and Russia, noting that several countries were preparing to strengthen their representation in Moscow.
"I'd like to mention the systematic steps taken by the Russian side to expand its diplomatic presence on the continent. Since the previous summit in 2023, eight new Russian embassies have begun work in African states, and their total number has reached 48," he said.
Putin welcomed plans by Botswana, Seychelles and Togo to establish embassies in the Russian capital, expressing Moscow's support for the initiatives.
"We also know of the intentions of Botswana, Seychelles, and Togo to open their embassies in Moscow in the near future and, naturally, we support this," he said.
Beyond diplomatic relations, the Russian president highlighted efforts to strengthen Moscow's commercial engagement across Africa through an expanding network of trade missions.
"So far, there are only six of them, but their activities cover 16 African countries," he said.
Addressing the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow, Putin also pointed to growing diplomatic engagement between African nations and Russia, noting that several countries were preparing to strengthen their representation in Moscow.
"I'd like to mention the systematic steps taken by the Russian side to expand its diplomatic presence on the continent. Since the previous summit in 2023, eight new Russian embassies have begun work in African states, and their total number has reached 48," he said.
Putin welcomed plans by Botswana, Seychelles and Togo to establish embassies in the Russian capital, expressing Moscow's support for the initiatives.
"We also know of the intentions of Botswana, Seychelles, and Togo to open their embassies in Moscow in the near future and, naturally, we support this," he said.
Beyond diplomatic relations, the Russian president highlighted efforts to strengthen Moscow's commercial engagement across Africa through an expanding network of trade missions.
"So far, there are only six of them, but their activities cover 16 African countries," he said.
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