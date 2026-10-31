Israeli Forces Raid West Bank Communities, Detain Palestinians
(MENAFN) Israeli forces arrested at least 13 Palestinians during a series of operations across the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinian reports.
The detainees included three brothers, while paramedic and anti-settlement campaigner Bashar al-Qaryouti was also taken into custody, local sources said.
In Hebron, Israeli forces continued their raids and movement restrictions for a seventh consecutive day. Troops closed iron gates surrounding the Old City and took over Palestinian homes in the Jalda and Ain Deir Baha neighborhoods for use as military barracks, according to local accounts.
Hebron's municipal authorities reported on Tuesday that the ongoing operations had forced nearly 5,000 Palestinians, representing approximately 780 families, to leave their homes.
The campaign began on Friday after an attack by two Palestinians killed two Israeli soldiers and injured three others. Israeli forces subsequently killed both alleged attackers.
Between Friday and Wednesday, Israeli forces detained 110 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society.
Separately, in the town of Deir Ballut in Salfit governorate, Israeli forces demolished two Palestinian houses and carried out bulldozing operations on local land, municipal official Jihad Yassin said.
Yassin added that the forces also damaged water pipelines, citing construction without the required permits as the justification for the measures. He estimated that authorities had issued approximately 100 demolition notices in the town.
The detainees included three brothers, while paramedic and anti-settlement campaigner Bashar al-Qaryouti was also taken into custody, local sources said.
In Hebron, Israeli forces continued their raids and movement restrictions for a seventh consecutive day. Troops closed iron gates surrounding the Old City and took over Palestinian homes in the Jalda and Ain Deir Baha neighborhoods for use as military barracks, according to local accounts.
Hebron's municipal authorities reported on Tuesday that the ongoing operations had forced nearly 5,000 Palestinians, representing approximately 780 families, to leave their homes.
The campaign began on Friday after an attack by two Palestinians killed two Israeli soldiers and injured three others. Israeli forces subsequently killed both alleged attackers.
Between Friday and Wednesday, Israeli forces detained 110 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society.
Separately, in the town of Deir Ballut in Salfit governorate, Israeli forces demolished two Palestinian houses and carried out bulldozing operations on local land, municipal official Jihad Yassin said.
Yassin added that the forces also damaged water pipelines, citing construction without the required permits as the justification for the measures. He estimated that authorities had issued approximately 100 demolition notices in the town.
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