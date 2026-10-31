Deadly Drone Attack Hits Passenger Train in Ukraine
(MENAFN) At least 13 people have been killed and five others injured following an attack on a passenger train in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, regional officials said Thursday.
Emergency medical teams are treating those wounded in the incident, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.
The country's railway operator reported that a jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle struck a platform at Dnipro railway station while a passenger train traveling from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia was standing there.
The attack caused casualties among people at the station, although further details about the circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.
Russia had not issued an immediate response to the reported attack at the time of publication.
Emergency medical teams are treating those wounded in the incident, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.
The country's railway operator reported that a jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle struck a platform at Dnipro railway station while a passenger train traveling from Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia was standing there.
The attack caused casualties among people at the station, although further details about the circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.
Russia had not issued an immediate response to the reported attack at the time of publication.
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