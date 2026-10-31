UAE Contains Tanker Oil Spill as Coastal Cleanup Continues
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates said Friday it had contained an oil spill from a tanker involved in an incident in its territorial waters, as cleanup operations continued along several affected coastal areas.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said it was working with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and other relevant bodies to secure the vessel, GEM NO. 2, and reduce potential hazards.
Technical teams were carrying out repairs to damaged parts of the tanker, restoring some of its operating systems and examining its structural condition to establish the safest approach for handling the vessel, the ministry said.
According to the latest on-site assessments, no further oil leakage had been detected. Maritime and aerial surveillance, supported by satellite imagery, remained underway.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said its teams were continuing to address marine pollution resulting from the spill through field inspections, monitoring and cleanup activities in affected coastal locations.
The ministry emphasized that protecting public safety remained its primary concern.
Satellite images available Friday indicated that the oil slick was mainly concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, with portions extending toward coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.
Authorities reported a substantial reduction in pollution levels, while containment and environmental recovery measures continued.
Cleanup efforts were being carried out mainly through mechanical oil recovery techniques, alongside the use of chemical dispersants in line with international standards and approved technical procedures.
The ministry also explained that the temporary closure of several beaches and coastal locations had been introduced as a precautionary measure.
It clarified that the restrictions did not indicate that pollution had necessarily been identified at every closed site. Instead, they were intended to safeguard public health and the marine ecosystem while cleanup work remained in progress.
Etihad Water and Electricity separately confirmed that drinking water supplies remained safe. The company said it had introduced precautionary procedures to monitor seawater quality and test both produced and distributed water, without interrupting supplies to consumers.
Authorities have not provided details about the circumstances or cause of the tanker incident, including when it took place.
On Oct. 23, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the temporary closure of all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after identifying marine pollution linked to an oil spill from a tanker.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said it was working with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and other relevant bodies to secure the vessel, GEM NO. 2, and reduce potential hazards.
Technical teams were carrying out repairs to damaged parts of the tanker, restoring some of its operating systems and examining its structural condition to establish the safest approach for handling the vessel, the ministry said.
According to the latest on-site assessments, no further oil leakage had been detected. Maritime and aerial surveillance, supported by satellite imagery, remained underway.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said its teams were continuing to address marine pollution resulting from the spill through field inspections, monitoring and cleanup activities in affected coastal locations.
The ministry emphasized that protecting public safety remained its primary concern.
Satellite images available Friday indicated that the oil slick was mainly concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, with portions extending toward coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.
Authorities reported a substantial reduction in pollution levels, while containment and environmental recovery measures continued.
Cleanup efforts were being carried out mainly through mechanical oil recovery techniques, alongside the use of chemical dispersants in line with international standards and approved technical procedures.
The ministry also explained that the temporary closure of several beaches and coastal locations had been introduced as a precautionary measure.
It clarified that the restrictions did not indicate that pollution had necessarily been identified at every closed site. Instead, they were intended to safeguard public health and the marine ecosystem while cleanup work remained in progress.
Etihad Water and Electricity separately confirmed that drinking water supplies remained safe. The company said it had introduced precautionary procedures to monitor seawater quality and test both produced and distributed water, without interrupting supplies to consumers.
Authorities have not provided details about the circumstances or cause of the tanker incident, including when it took place.
On Oct. 23, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the temporary closure of all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after identifying marine pollution linked to an oil spill from a tanker.
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