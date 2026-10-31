Drone Strikes Disable Power Station, Cut Electricity in Sudan’s Managil
(MENAFN) Drone attacks struck a power station and several other locations in Managil, in Sudan’s central Gezira state, on Wednesday, forcing the facility out of operation and leaving the city without electricity.
The drones targeted the main power station east of Managil, a fuel tanker inside an oil depot near the facility, and a gas station, according to local sources.
No casualties or detailed assessments of the damage had been reported immediately after the strikes.
The attacks marked the third consecutive day of drone strikes against cities controlled by the Sudanese army, including areas where no direct clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are occurring.
The targeted locations included areas in Khartoum and Gezira states in central Sudan, Sennar in the southeast, and Gedaref in the east.
On Tuesday, Sudan’s Ministry of Energy and Oil reported electricity disruptions across extensive areas of several states, including Khartoum and River Nile. The ministry said a power station had been taken out of service in a drone attack and accused the RSF of carrying it out.
A day earlier, Sudan Electricity Company accused the RSF of using drones to attack five electricity transformer stations across Sennar state in southeastern Sudan, Gedaref state in the east, and Gezira state in the central part of the country.
The drones targeted the main power station east of Managil, a fuel tanker inside an oil depot near the facility, and a gas station, according to local sources.
No casualties or detailed assessments of the damage had been reported immediately after the strikes.
The attacks marked the third consecutive day of drone strikes against cities controlled by the Sudanese army, including areas where no direct clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are occurring.
The targeted locations included areas in Khartoum and Gezira states in central Sudan, Sennar in the southeast, and Gedaref in the east.
On Tuesday, Sudan’s Ministry of Energy and Oil reported electricity disruptions across extensive areas of several states, including Khartoum and River Nile. The ministry said a power station had been taken out of service in a drone attack and accused the RSF of carrying it out.
A day earlier, Sudan Electricity Company accused the RSF of using drones to attack five electricity transformer stations across Sennar state in southeastern Sudan, Gedaref state in the east, and Gezira state in the central part of the country.
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