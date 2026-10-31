Pentagon Chief Proposes Expanded Defense Cooperation with ASEAN
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called for an “ambitious” defense cooperation framework between Washington and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has 11 member states.
With US-ASEAN relations set to mark their 50th anniversary next year, Hegseth described the occasion as an “important milestone” and urged both sides to establish a long-term plan for military cooperation.
“And in recognition of this milestone, we propose that we work together to develop a US-ASEAN framework for defense cooperation – a practical framework that guides our cooperation over the next several years,” he told ASEAN defense chiefs.
Hegseth emphasized the importance of what he described as “a critically important next several years” during a joint meeting with defense ministers from the regional bloc in Cebu City, the Philippines, which currently holds the ASEAN chair.
“The approach we're taking we describe as strong, quiet, and clear. Strong enough to deter coercion and aggression, quiet enough to avoid needless escalation or public theatrics, and to let our actions speak for themselves,” Hegseth said.
His remarks came as Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun did not attend this year’s ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus. Beijing instead sent its military attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Manila to represent China at the summit.
“We're not going to agree on everything, nor do we need to,” Hegseth told his ASEAN counterparts.
With US-ASEAN relations set to mark their 50th anniversary next year, Hegseth described the occasion as an “important milestone” and urged both sides to establish a long-term plan for military cooperation.
“And in recognition of this milestone, we propose that we work together to develop a US-ASEAN framework for defense cooperation – a practical framework that guides our cooperation over the next several years,” he told ASEAN defense chiefs.
Hegseth emphasized the importance of what he described as “a critically important next several years” during a joint meeting with defense ministers from the regional bloc in Cebu City, the Philippines, which currently holds the ASEAN chair.
“The approach we're taking we describe as strong, quiet, and clear. Strong enough to deter coercion and aggression, quiet enough to avoid needless escalation or public theatrics, and to let our actions speak for themselves,” Hegseth said.
His remarks came as Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun did not attend this year’s ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus. Beijing instead sent its military attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Manila to represent China at the summit.
“We're not going to agree on everything, nor do we need to,” Hegseth told his ASEAN counterparts.
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