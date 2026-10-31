Report Warns Climate Change Drives Rising Global Health Threats
(MENAFN) Climate change has emerged as a “global health emergency,” as rising temperatures, severe droughts and other environmental threats increasingly damage human health, according to findings from a new Lancet study.
The 2026 Lancet Countdown report, coordinated by University College London in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), found that climate-related health dangers continue to intensify despite progress made since the 2015 Paris Agreement.
“A decade after the Paris Agreement, our findings are unambiguous: the health harms of climate change are growing faster than the world’s response to them, and in many cases even accelerating,” said Marina Romanello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown.
The research involved 146 scientists from more than 100 institutions. It estimated that heat contributed to more than 540,000 deaths annually between 2016 and 2023, with climate change responsible for 68% of those fatalities.
In 2023, heat was associated with approximately 710,000 deaths worldwide, and more than 71% of these deaths were attributed to climate change.
The report also estimated that extreme heat resulted in more than $1 trillion in lost potential income globally in 2025, marking the third consecutive year in which losses exceeded that level.
The 2026 Lancet Countdown report, coordinated by University College London in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), found that climate-related health dangers continue to intensify despite progress made since the 2015 Paris Agreement.
“A decade after the Paris Agreement, our findings are unambiguous: the health harms of climate change are growing faster than the world’s response to them, and in many cases even accelerating,” said Marina Romanello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown.
The research involved 146 scientists from more than 100 institutions. It estimated that heat contributed to more than 540,000 deaths annually between 2016 and 2023, with climate change responsible for 68% of those fatalities.
In 2023, heat was associated with approximately 710,000 deaths worldwide, and more than 71% of these deaths were attributed to climate change.
The report also estimated that extreme heat resulted in more than $1 trillion in lost potential income globally in 2025, marking the third consecutive year in which losses exceeded that level.
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