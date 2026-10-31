Deadly High-Speed Train Collision Shakes Central Spain
(MENAFN) Dozens of people were killed on Wednesday after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain, according to reports citing government and regional authorities.
At least 30 fatalities were reported by government sources, while other reports, citing regional government officials, put the death toll at 46. Authorities have not yet released an official count of those killed or injured.
In the initial aftermath, government sources expressed fears that the disaster could be “worse than Adamuz,” referring to a high-speed rail accident in southern Spain in January that claimed 46 lives.
Preliminary information from the Transport Ministry indicated that a Renfe AVE train struck the rear of an Iryo train that was stationary. Emergency services reported that two carriages derailed and plunged down an embankment.
A spokesperson for the regional government said the Iryo service had been carrying 147 passengers, while 397 people were aboard the Renfe train.
“There were dead people underneath the trains. So many people couldn’t get out, screams, ... it was horrifying,” Eduarda, a passenger on the Iryo train, told Spanish radio station Cadena SER.
The collision took place near Urda station in Toledo province at approximately 8:54 a.m. local time on Wednesday.
At least 30 fatalities were reported by government sources, while other reports, citing regional government officials, put the death toll at 46. Authorities have not yet released an official count of those killed or injured.
In the initial aftermath, government sources expressed fears that the disaster could be “worse than Adamuz,” referring to a high-speed rail accident in southern Spain in January that claimed 46 lives.
Preliminary information from the Transport Ministry indicated that a Renfe AVE train struck the rear of an Iryo train that was stationary. Emergency services reported that two carriages derailed and plunged down an embankment.
A spokesperson for the regional government said the Iryo service had been carrying 147 passengers, while 397 people were aboard the Renfe train.
“There were dead people underneath the trains. So many people couldn’t get out, screams, ... it was horrifying,” Eduarda, a passenger on the Iryo train, told Spanish radio station Cadena SER.
The collision took place near Urda station in Toledo province at approximately 8:54 a.m. local time on Wednesday.
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