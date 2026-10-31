Italy Holds Ukraine Military Aid Package Ahead of US Midterm Vote
(MENAFN) Italy’s government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has postponed approval of its latest military assistance package for Ukraine while awaiting the results of next week’s US midterm elections, according to reports citing government sources.
The 13th aid package is prepared but still requires final authorization. Italy’s previous military shipment to Ukraine was delivered in December, according to the reports.
Rome had previously assured French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the package would be approved by October, with missile deliveries expected before the end of the month.
However, the parliamentary committee responsible for overseeing intelligence services, known as Copasir, had not met to review the relevant decree by Monday evening.
The proposed assistance includes Aster 30 air defense missiles that Ukraine wants to use to protect Kyiv and other cities against Russian attacks.
The decree must be signed by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti before it can proceed.
Crosetto and Tajani favor approving the package, while some government sources indicated that Giorgetti might be reluctant to move forward because of possible resistance from League leader Matteo Salvini, according to the reports.
The final decision rests with Meloni. Crosetto has reportedly warned privately that a political obstacle remains to be resolved before approval can proceed.
The 13th aid package is prepared but still requires final authorization. Italy’s previous military shipment to Ukraine was delivered in December, according to the reports.
Rome had previously assured French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the package would be approved by October, with missile deliveries expected before the end of the month.
However, the parliamentary committee responsible for overseeing intelligence services, known as Copasir, had not met to review the relevant decree by Monday evening.
The proposed assistance includes Aster 30 air defense missiles that Ukraine wants to use to protect Kyiv and other cities against Russian attacks.
The decree must be signed by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti before it can proceed.
Crosetto and Tajani favor approving the package, while some government sources indicated that Giorgetti might be reluctant to move forward because of possible resistance from League leader Matteo Salvini, according to the reports.
The final decision rests with Meloni. Crosetto has reportedly warned privately that a political obstacle remains to be resolved before approval can proceed.
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