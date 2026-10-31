Oman Airlifts Injured Crew Member from Indian Boat Attacked in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Oman carried out a medical evacuation Friday to transfer an injured crew member from an Indian vessel that came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz.
The military’s Directorate of Moral Guidance said the Royal Air Force of Oman conducted the operation in coordination with relevant authorities after the boat was targeted in the strategic waterway.
The injured individual was flown from Khasab Hospital in the northern governorate of Musandam to Khawla Hospital in Muscat to receive specialized medical care, the directorate said in a statement posted on X.
Earlier, the Royal Navy of Oman announced that it had evacuated 25 crew members from a commercial vessel that caught fire following an attack approximately 1.6 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam.
Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Friday that a tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by two explosive devices late Thursday, around 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab.
The incidents add to mounting security concerns over commercial shipping in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby maritime routes, where multiple attacks and other incidents have been reported in recent months.
The developments also come amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States over passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for international trade and global energy supplies.
The confrontation began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by a ceasefire in April.
Fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July after negotiations reached an impasse.
The military’s Directorate of Moral Guidance said the Royal Air Force of Oman conducted the operation in coordination with relevant authorities after the boat was targeted in the strategic waterway.
The injured individual was flown from Khasab Hospital in the northern governorate of Musandam to Khawla Hospital in Muscat to receive specialized medical care, the directorate said in a statement posted on X.
Earlier, the Royal Navy of Oman announced that it had evacuated 25 crew members from a commercial vessel that caught fire following an attack approximately 1.6 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam.
Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Friday that a tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by two explosive devices late Thursday, around 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab.
The incidents add to mounting security concerns over commercial shipping in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby maritime routes, where multiple attacks and other incidents have been reported in recent months.
The developments also come amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States over passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for international trade and global energy supplies.
The confrontation began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by a ceasefire in April.
Fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July after negotiations reached an impasse.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment