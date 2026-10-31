EU Prosecutors Await Von Der Leyen Statement in Pfizer Vaccine Inquiry
(MENAFN) The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has not yet obtained an in-person statement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in its investigation into the European Union’s COVID-19 vaccine purchases, according to reports citing a source familiar with the case.
The inquiry, widely known as “Pfizergate,” examines alleged criminal misconduct surrounding vaccine negotiations between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
EPPO assumed responsibility for the investigation, which was initially led by Belgian authorities, in 2024.
Legal documents indicate that investigators have been looking into allegations of “interference in public functions, destruction of SMS, corruption and conflict of interest.”
A source familiar with the proceedings said von der Leyen had not yet provided an in-person statement to the European prosecution office.
Responding to questions about reports that the commission president had not met investigators in person, European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the institution had cooperated extensively with EPPO.
Regnier added that the cooperation had received von der Leyen’s full support, emphasizing that she remained prepared to address any outstanding questions, subject to her responsibilities and availability as commission president.
Separately, EPPO Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi said some EU officials had declined to respond to summonses issued by her office.
The inquiry, widely known as “Pfizergate,” examines alleged criminal misconduct surrounding vaccine negotiations between von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
EPPO assumed responsibility for the investigation, which was initially led by Belgian authorities, in 2024.
Legal documents indicate that investigators have been looking into allegations of “interference in public functions, destruction of SMS, corruption and conflict of interest.”
A source familiar with the proceedings said von der Leyen had not yet provided an in-person statement to the European prosecution office.
Responding to questions about reports that the commission president had not met investigators in person, European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the institution had cooperated extensively with EPPO.
Regnier added that the cooperation had received von der Leyen’s full support, emphasizing that she remained prepared to address any outstanding questions, subject to her responsibilities and availability as commission president.
Separately, EPPO Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi said some EU officials had declined to respond to summonses issued by her office.
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