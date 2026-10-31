Turkic States FMs Gather in Ankara for Summit Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will chair a meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Foreign Ministers on Thursday, as part of the organization’s 13th summit.
Foreign ministers from member countries are set to meet in Ankara on October 29-30, marking their fifth gathering this year. The meetings have included one regular session alongside four informal council meetings, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
Discussions are expected to focus on cooperation among member states and initiatives aimed at strengthening the organization’s institutional framework.
Officials are also expected to endorse several administrative and financial documents related to the OTS’s operations before the meeting concludes.
Fidan is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with fellow foreign ministers on the sidelines of the event.
In his remarks, Fidan is expected to highlight progress in political dialogue and collective action among Turkic countries under the organization’s framework. He is also expected to stress how shared historical, linguistic and cultural connections, along with bonds of brotherhood, have developed into practical cooperation.
Foreign ministers from member countries are set to meet in Ankara on October 29-30, marking their fifth gathering this year. The meetings have included one regular session alongside four informal council meetings, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
Discussions are expected to focus on cooperation among member states and initiatives aimed at strengthening the organization’s institutional framework.
Officials are also expected to endorse several administrative and financial documents related to the OTS’s operations before the meeting concludes.
Fidan is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with fellow foreign ministers on the sidelines of the event.
In his remarks, Fidan is expected to highlight progress in political dialogue and collective action among Turkic countries under the organization’s framework. He is also expected to stress how shared historical, linguistic and cultural connections, along with bonds of brotherhood, have developed into practical cooperation.
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