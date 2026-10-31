Alexander Brothers Receive Lengthy Prison Terms for Sex Trafficking Scheme
(MENAFN) Three brothers, including two well-known luxury property brokers, have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison for their involvement in a prolonged sex trafficking and sexual abuse operation targeting women and minors, according to a US Justice Department announcement Tuesday.
US District Judge Valerie Caproni handed down the sentences to Tal Alexander, 40, and 39-year-old twins Oren and Alon Alexander at a federal court in Manhattan after they were found guilty of multiple federal sexual offenses.
Each man will also serve 10 years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.
The brothers were convicted on every count on March 9, following a six-week trial that included charges of conspiring to commit sex trafficking.
Evidence presented during the proceedings indicated that the three men collaborated with one another and other individuals from at least 2008 through 2021 to drug, sexually assault and rape numerous women.
Prosecutors said Oren and Tal Alexander exploited their standing in the luxury real estate sector, along with their extensive social and financial networks in New York and Miami, to facilitate the targeting of women.
The brothers and their associates allegedly approached potential victims through social media, dating platforms, in-person encounters and party promoters. Women were offered upscale trips, accommodation and invitations to exclusive events before being taken to private locations.
US District Judge Valerie Caproni handed down the sentences to Tal Alexander, 40, and 39-year-old twins Oren and Alon Alexander at a federal court in Manhattan after they were found guilty of multiple federal sexual offenses.
Each man will also serve 10 years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.
The brothers were convicted on every count on March 9, following a six-week trial that included charges of conspiring to commit sex trafficking.
Evidence presented during the proceedings indicated that the three men collaborated with one another and other individuals from at least 2008 through 2021 to drug, sexually assault and rape numerous women.
Prosecutors said Oren and Tal Alexander exploited their standing in the luxury real estate sector, along with their extensive social and financial networks in New York and Miami, to facilitate the targeting of women.
The brothers and their associates allegedly approached potential victims through social media, dating platforms, in-person encounters and party promoters. Women were offered upscale trips, accommodation and invitations to exclusive events before being taken to private locations.
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