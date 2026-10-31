French Senate Approves Bill Making Rioters Pay for Public Damage
(MENAFN) France’s Senate has passed legislation designed to make people involved in violent protests financially responsible for the damage caused during such gatherings, according to reports on Wednesday.
The proposed measure, known as the "rioters-pay" bill, secured 229 votes in favor and 105 against during an overnight session spanning Tuesday and Wednesday. It aims to establish "compensation for damage resulting from violence or damage committed in public spaces and the recovery of damages.”
The legislation was initially introduced following violence that erupted after Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League in May. Its scope later expanded amid reports of vandalism and looting during demonstrations held on Oct. 17.
The proposal received substantial backing from the Senate’s right-wing majority but faced opposition from left-wing lawmakers, who argued that it threatened constitutional protections, including freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and the principle that penalties should be determined individually.
Under the bill, participants in violent gatherings could be held collectively responsible for damage even when they had not personally caused it. Authorities could pursue compensation of up to €10,000 ($11,000) from each individual.
The proposed measure, known as the "rioters-pay" bill, secured 229 votes in favor and 105 against during an overnight session spanning Tuesday and Wednesday. It aims to establish "compensation for damage resulting from violence or damage committed in public spaces and the recovery of damages.”
The legislation was initially introduced following violence that erupted after Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League in May. Its scope later expanded amid reports of vandalism and looting during demonstrations held on Oct. 17.
The proposal received substantial backing from the Senate’s right-wing majority but faced opposition from left-wing lawmakers, who argued that it threatened constitutional protections, including freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and the principle that penalties should be determined individually.
Under the bill, participants in violent gatherings could be held collectively responsible for damage even when they had not personally caused it. Authorities could pursue compensation of up to €10,000 ($11,000) from each individual.
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