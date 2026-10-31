Polymarket Investigates Suspicious Bets Linked to Israeli Election
(MENAFN) Prediction-market platform Polymarket is examining potentially suspicious wagers placed during this week's Israeli election, according to a report published Friday that cited a person familiar with the inquiry.
The bets reportedly generated substantial returns and appeared to have been placed with unusual timing, adding to concerns about possible insider trading on prediction-market platforms such as Polymarket.
According to the report, the wagers were made shortly before voting concluded and involved forecasts that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would perform better than his rival.
Allegations of insider trading involving the platform have continued to attract attention. Authorities in the United States and Israel have charged military personnel accused of exploiting confidential information to make profits through Polymarket bets.
US federal investigators are also reportedly preparing charges against a KPMG employee suspected of using non-public information to place wagers on the financial performance of companies audited by the firm.
The platform has faced additional concerns involving suspected fraudulent activity beyond insider trading allegations. These reportedly include cases in which users connected stolen debit cards to their accounts to finance betting transactions.
The bets reportedly generated substantial returns and appeared to have been placed with unusual timing, adding to concerns about possible insider trading on prediction-market platforms such as Polymarket.
According to the report, the wagers were made shortly before voting concluded and involved forecasts that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would perform better than his rival.
Allegations of insider trading involving the platform have continued to attract attention. Authorities in the United States and Israel have charged military personnel accused of exploiting confidential information to make profits through Polymarket bets.
US federal investigators are also reportedly preparing charges against a KPMG employee suspected of using non-public information to place wagers on the financial performance of companies audited by the firm.
The platform has faced additional concerns involving suspected fraudulent activity beyond insider trading allegations. These reportedly include cases in which users connected stolen debit cards to their accounts to finance betting transactions.
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