China Condemns Attacks on Civilian Targets, Urges Dialogue Amid Houthi Strikes
(MENAFN) China reiterated its opposition to attacks on civilian infrastructure, including airports, on Wednesday following reported Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, urging the parties involved to resolve their differences through diplomatic channels.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters that Beijing is “deeply” concerned about persistent tensions across the Middle East and rejects attacks on civilian facilities, including airports used for civil aviation.
Beijing urged the “relevant” parties to pursue dialogue and negotiations to settle their disputes and help restore peace and stability in the region “at an early date.”
Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Tuesday that it had targeted several locations in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones, including the Saudi Defense Ministry and Abha International Airport.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters that Beijing is “deeply” concerned about persistent tensions across the Middle East and rejects attacks on civilian facilities, including airports used for civil aviation.
Beijing urged the “relevant” parties to pursue dialogue and negotiations to settle their disputes and help restore peace and stability in the region “at an early date.”
Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Tuesday that it had targeted several locations in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and drones, including the Saudi Defense Ministry and Abha International Airport.
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