Muskan Indora Wins Miss Haryana And National 1St Runner-Up Title 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Muskan Indora has achieved two important titles at Dream Aura India 2026. She won the Miss Haryana Winner 2026 title and secured the position of 1st Runner-Up in the national Miss Dream Aura India 2026 competition. Her achievement marks an important milestone in her pageant journey and brings recognition to Haryana.
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national-level beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform brings together participants from different states of India and celebrates beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality. It provides aspiring models and pageant participants with an opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain recognition at state and national levels.
Muskan Indora's Achievement at Dream Aura India 2026
Representing Haryana, Muskan Indora earned the Miss Haryana Winner title at Dream Aura India 2026. She also secured the position of 1st Runner-Up in the national Miss category. Receiving recognition at both state and national levels makes this achievement a memorable part of her pageant journey.
The Miss Haryana Winner title recognises her achievement at the state level, while the national 1st Runner-Up position highlights her success in the Miss Dream Aura India competition. These titles are an important part of the Dream Aura India 2026 season and celebrate her participation on a national platform.
Her achievement also represents the participation of contestants from different states who come together to showcase their personalities, talent, and confidence. Through this platform, participants get an opportunity to experience pageantry and receive recognition for their achievements.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 is a beauty pageant platform created to celebrate beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality. Organised by AK Pageant, the competition brings together participants from different regions of India and provides them with an opportunity to represent their states.
The pageant encourages women to express themselves, develop confidence, and explore opportunities in the fashion and modelling industry. It also provides an environment where participants can interact with contestants from different backgrounds, share their experiences, and become part of a national-level event.
The Grand Finale of Dream Aura India 2026 took place on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event celebrated the achievements of contestants across different categories and brought together participants, guests, trainers, and members of the pageant industry.
AK Pageant Celebrates Muskan Indora's Success
AK Pageant congratulates Muskan Indora on winning the Miss Haryana Winner 2026 title and securing the 1st Runner-Up position at Miss Dream Aura India 2026.
Her achievement is a proud moment for Haryana and an important highlight of the national pageant season. It reflects the participation and achievements of women who step forward to showcase their confidence, individuality, and potential.
Through Dream Aura India, AK Pageant aims to provide participants with opportunities to gain recognition, celebrate their achievements, and explore new experiences in the world of pageantry.
The organisation wishes Muskan Indora continued success and hopes that her achievements lead to many more opportunities in her future journey.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is an organisation dedicated to organising beauty pageants and providing a platform for participants to showcase their beauty, talent, confidence, and personality. The organisation focuses on celebrating individuality and recognising achievements at state and national levels.
Dream Aura India is one of its national pageant platforms, bringing together participants from different parts of India. Through its activities, AK Pageant aims to encourage aspiring models and pageant participants to explore their potential and gain recognition.
To learn more about AK Pageant, its pageant activities, and upcoming opportunities, visit the official website:
Explore the Dream Aura India 2026 winners gallery:
miss-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national-level beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform brings together participants from different states of India and celebrates beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality. It provides aspiring models and pageant participants with an opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain recognition at state and national levels.
Muskan Indora's Achievement at Dream Aura India 2026
Representing Haryana, Muskan Indora earned the Miss Haryana Winner title at Dream Aura India 2026. She also secured the position of 1st Runner-Up in the national Miss category. Receiving recognition at both state and national levels makes this achievement a memorable part of her pageant journey.
The Miss Haryana Winner title recognises her achievement at the state level, while the national 1st Runner-Up position highlights her success in the Miss Dream Aura India competition. These titles are an important part of the Dream Aura India 2026 season and celebrate her participation on a national platform.
Her achievement also represents the participation of contestants from different states who come together to showcase their personalities, talent, and confidence. Through this platform, participants get an opportunity to experience pageantry and receive recognition for their achievements.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 is a beauty pageant platform created to celebrate beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality. Organised by AK Pageant, the competition brings together participants from different regions of India and provides them with an opportunity to represent their states.
The pageant encourages women to express themselves, develop confidence, and explore opportunities in the fashion and modelling industry. It also provides an environment where participants can interact with contestants from different backgrounds, share their experiences, and become part of a national-level event.
The Grand Finale of Dream Aura India 2026 took place on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The event celebrated the achievements of contestants across different categories and brought together participants, guests, trainers, and members of the pageant industry.
AK Pageant Celebrates Muskan Indora's Success
AK Pageant congratulates Muskan Indora on winning the Miss Haryana Winner 2026 title and securing the 1st Runner-Up position at Miss Dream Aura India 2026.
Her achievement is a proud moment for Haryana and an important highlight of the national pageant season. It reflects the participation and achievements of women who step forward to showcase their confidence, individuality, and potential.
Through Dream Aura India, AK Pageant aims to provide participants with opportunities to gain recognition, celebrate their achievements, and explore new experiences in the world of pageantry.
The organisation wishes Muskan Indora continued success and hopes that her achievements lead to many more opportunities in her future journey.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is an organisation dedicated to organising beauty pageants and providing a platform for participants to showcase their beauty, talent, confidence, and personality. The organisation focuses on celebrating individuality and recognising achievements at state and national levels.
Dream Aura India is one of its national pageant platforms, bringing together participants from different parts of India. Through its activities, AK Pageant aims to encourage aspiring models and pageant participants to explore their potential and gain recognition.
To learn more about AK Pageant, its pageant activities, and upcoming opportunities, visit the official website:
Explore the Dream Aura India 2026 winners gallery:
miss-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment