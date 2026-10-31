HVAC Installation In London: Aerocontrols Advises Homeowners To Plan Ahead For Year-Round Comfort

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 30, 2026 3:01 am - Aerocontrols Air Conditioning Ltd points out that most UK houses were built with poor insulation, or without hot and humid summers in mind.

Homeowners and businesses who are weighing up HVAC installation in London can use the cooler months to plan, says Aerocontrols Air Conditioning Ltd. The company supplies heating and cooling systems. It has set out how modern air conditioning works across the whole year.

Why plan before the next heatwave

Aerocontrols Air Conditioning Ltd points out that most UK houses were built with poor insulation, or without hot and humid summers in mind. The company states that around 5% of homes in Britain have air conditioning. So most households have no easy way to cool a room in a heatwave.

A system chosen early gives a household time to compare options. It also avoids a rushed choice in the middle of a hot spell.

One system for heating and cooling

HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Aerocontrols describes an air conditioning unit as an air-to-air heat pump. It uses a refrigerant to take heat out of a room and blow cool air in. Run in reverse, the same unit takes heat from outside and blows warm air in.

This means a modern system can work all year. In winter, a reversible heat pump can act as an alternative to central heating, according to the company.

Five benefits the company lists

1. Cooling control. Air conditioning removes heat and moisture from the air, so the room stays steady at any time of day.

2. Comfort in heatwaves. The temperature stays stable through long hot spells.

3. Year-round use. Reversible systems can heat as well as cool.

4. Cleaner air. HEPA, carbon or pollen filters catch dust, allergens and fine particles.

5. Humidity control. Lower humidity helps stop damp and mould.

Points to settle before choosing a system

Aerocontrols has a Design Proposal section on its website. It also has pages on its products and on why customers pick the company. Anyone planning HVAC installation in London can use these pages to decide a few things first. Which rooms need cooling? Is heating wanted as well? Which filter type suits the people who live there?

Answers to these questions shape the size and type of system a household needs. They are easier to settle in October than in the middle of July.

About Aerocontrols

Aerocontrols supplies heating and cooling systems, including air conditioning and reversible heat pumps, for homes and workplaces in London, helping customers plan comfortable year-round climate control.