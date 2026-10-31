GCC Property Industry Professionals Invited To Apply For The Brew News Achievement Awards 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 30, 2026 5:30 am - Real estate professionals across the Gulf region have an opportunity to receive recognition for their work through the Outstanding Achievement in Real Estate category at The Brew News Achievement Awards 2026.

Dubai, UAE – October 30, 2026: The Brew News Achievement Awards 2026 is recognizing the work of professionals contributing to the growth of the GCC property industry through its Outstanding Achievement in Real Estate category.

The real estate business involves much more than buying and selling properties. It includes investment planning, project development, property consultancy, customer service, brokerage and the management of residential and commercial spaces. Professionals working in these areas play an important part in keeping the property market active and competitive.

The Outstanding Achievement in Real Estate category has been introduced to recognize individuals and organizations that have delivered notable results in their respective areas of the industry.

Recognizing Contributions to the Property Market

Real estate professionals often work behind the scenes to manage complex transactions, guide property investors, coordinate development projects and maintain long-term client relationships. Their experience and business decisions can have a direct impact on customers and the wider property market.

The Brew News Achievement Awards 2026 offers these professionals a chance to share their work and receive recognition for their achievements.

Eligible applicants include property agents, real estate brokers, consultants, developers, investors, property management professionals and business owners. Nominations are open to eligible participants from across the UAE and other GCC countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

Applicants can present their professional background, business performance, completed projects, client feedback and other relevant achievements as part of their nomination.

Application Requirements

Interested candidates must submit their nominations through the official awards platform. The application should include accurate professional information and supporting details that demonstrate their contribution to the real estate sector.

The nomination fee is AED 250 per category, and each nominee can participate in up to two categories. The fee does not confirm finalist or winner status. All final selections are subject to the appointed jury panel.

The important dates for the 2026 awards are:

Last Date for Nominations: 30 October 2026

Finalists Announcement: 7 November 2026

Entry Fee: AED 250 per category

Take Part in The Brew News Achievement Awards 2026

Real estate professionals who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their applications through the official website.

Nomination Website:

Contact The Brew News

For further information about the award, nomination requirements and application process, contact The Brew News through the following channels:

Email: [email protected]

Website:

The awards aim to bring attention to the people and businesses whose professional efforts support the changing needs of the GCC property market. The Outstanding Achievement in Real Estate category gives them a platform to share their achievements with a wider industry audience.