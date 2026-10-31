Bioatelier Announces Availability Of Concierge Functional Medicine Services In Lake Oswego

MENAFN - GetNews) Bioatelier, a concierge functional medicine clinic in Lake Oswego, opens its doors to patients who've been told everything looks fine and still know something isn't

LAKE OSWEGO, OR - October 31, 2026 - Bioatelier, a concierge functional medicine clinic in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is now accepting new patients who live with persistent fatigue, hormonal disruption, weight resistance, or cognitive fog despite receiving clean conventional lab results. Led by Beth Sandell McKeon, ND, MS, Naturopathic Physician, Bioatelier applies a structured root-cause methodology that reads biomarkers as an interconnected system rather than a set of isolated values to be checked off.

The Standard Panel Wasn't Built to Answer Your Question A conventional reference range tells you whether a value falls within a window calibrated to detect disease in a broad population. It was never designed to tell you whether your physiology is running at capacity. Those are two very different questions, and conflating them is where the frustration starts.

A ferritin level can sit comfortably within the acceptable range and still be too low to support stable energy or restorative sleep. A thyroid panel read without concurrent cortisol and inflammatory data tells part of the story. The individual numbers aren't wrong. They just weren't built to answer what you're actually asking.

Functional medicine addresses that gap directly by investigating why a system is underperforming before underperformance becomes a formal diagnosis.

What Peer-Reviewed Evidence Says About This Approach The functional medicine model isn't experimental. A 2019 study published in JAMA Network Open compared outcomes for patients receiving care at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine with those of patients in conventional primary care. The study included 7,252 adults. At six months, approximately 31% of functional medicine patients achieved a clinically meaningful improvement in physical health scores, compared with 22% of primary-care patients. (Beidelschies M, et al. JAMA Network Open. 2019;2(10).)

That gap doesn't come from trying harder. It comes from asking a different set of questions to begin with.

Six Domains, One Coherent Picture Bioatelier's evaluation covers hormones (including sex hormones, their ratios, and adrenal markers), full thyroid function beyond TSH alone, cardiometabolic health, systemic inflammation, micronutrient status, and longevity-related cellular markers.

The reason all six matter is causal. Disruption in one domain reliably shows up somewhere else. Low micronutrient status affects hormone synthesis. Elevated inflammatory load suppresses thyroid conversion. Cortisol dysregulation distorts nearly every other value on the panel. Reviewed in isolation, each marker can look unremarkable. Reviewed together, they reveal the pattern that explains what the patient keeps experiencing.

Consider a typical presentation: someone with persistent fatigue who's had thyroid panels run twice with no clear results. The missing piece usually isn't a third round of the same test. It's the contextual data that wasn't collected alongside it, specifically cortisol patterns, inflammatory burden, and micronutrient cofactors, read against the actual symptom picture. That's not an exotic workup. It's a complete one.

The Real Cost of Waiting Subclinical imbalances don't resolve on their own. They compound. A hormonal pattern left unaddressed tends to narrow the available corrective options the longer it goes unaddressed, because downstream effects accumulate while the window to intervene without greater complexity remains open.

The investment in a thorough evaluation isn't the expensive choice. The expensive choice is another year of diminished output, disrupted sleep, and a body that's signaling something your current care model isn't equipped to hear.

How the Process Works Bioatelier's approach runs in three stages.

Discovery comes first, and it's specific by design. The right panel for someone dealing with sleep disruption isn't the same as the panel for someone managing cognitive decline alongside weight resistance. Clarifying the full clinical picture before ordering labs means the tests ordered are actually answering something.

Once results are in, they're interpreted alongside symptom history, lifestyle context, and stated goals. From that interpretation, an individualized plan is built. Depending on the findings, that plan may include bioidentical hormone optimization, peptide therapy, advanced weight-management protocols, or functional nutrition strategies.

The third stage is ongoing concierge refinement. As biomarkers shift and circumstances change, the plan adjusts. It's built to fit the realities of a demanding schedule, including travel, variable work weeks, and competing priorities. Bioatelier also works alongside patients' existing primary care providers, so findings integrate into a broader care picture rather than running separately from it.

An Honest Word on Timelines Root-cause resolution takes time. Biomarkers take weeks to shift meaningfully after interventions begin, and lab values only translate into a different lived experience when recommendations are actually followed. Patients who achieve the clearest results are those who engage with the full process, not just the prescription component. That's not a caveat about the approach. It's how biology works.

About Beth Sandell McKeon, ND, MS

Beth Sandell McKeon is a Naturopathic Physician with graduate-level training in naturopathic medicine and an advanced clinical discipline. Her practice at Bioatelier focuses on hormonal optimization, metabolic health, peptide therapy, and longevity-focused care for patients whose concerns don't fit inside a standard appointment.

About Bioatelier

Bioatelier is a concierge functional medicine clinic in Lake Oswego, Oregon, led by Beth Sandell McKeon, ND, MS, Naturopathic Physician. The clinic provides personalized health strategies across hormones, metabolism, weight management, and longevity through a structured three-stage process: comprehensive discovery, individualized plan design, and ongoing concierge refinement. Bioatelier collaborates with patients' existing primary care providers and maintains transparent pricing and clear communication at every stage of care.