Bioatelier Announces Availability Of New Patient Appointments For Concierge Functional Medicine Care In Lake Oswego

MENAFN - GetNews) Lake Oswego Practice Offers Individualized Evaluations for Adults Seeking Support With Hormonal Health, Metabolism, Energy, and Long-Term Wellness

LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon - October 31, 2026 - Bioatelier, a concierge functional medicine practice led by Beth Sandell McKeon, ND, MS, Naturopathic Physician, is accepting new patients at its Lake Oswego, Oregon, clinic. The practice provides individualized assessments and ongoing care for adults experiencing persistent fatigue, hormonal concerns, metabolic changes, and cognitive symptoms, including those whose routine laboratory results have not identified a clear explanation.

Bioatelier uses a structured, three-stage clinical process: Discovery, Design, and Refinement. The approach combines medical history, laboratory findings, individualized treatment planning, and ongoing follow-up to help patients better understand their health concerns and evaluate appropriate treatment options.

The practice's concierge model emphasizes continuity of care, extended consultations, and direct physician access between scheduled appointments.

Bioatelier Emphasizes Comprehensive Clinical Evaluations

Routine laboratory testing helps identify and monitor medical conditions. However, clinicians must interpret laboratory results alongside symptoms, medical history, physical findings, and other relevant clinical information.

For patients experiencing persistent symptoms despite results within standard reference ranges, further evaluation may be appropriate based on individual circumstances.

Bioatelier's assessment process may include reviewing thyroid function, sex hormone levels, micronutrient status, cardiometabolic markers, and other relevant indicators. We select testing based on each patient's clinical history and presenting concerns, rather than applying the same laboratory panel to everyone.

The clinic also considers lifestyle factors, including nutrition, sleep, stress, physical activity, and work schedules, when developing treatment recommendations.

"Most patients who come to us have already done everything right by conventional standards," said Beth Sandell McKeon, ND, MS. "They've had blood work, they've been told their numbers look fine, and they've started wondering if the problem is them. It usually isn't. It's that the questions being asked of the data don't go far enough."

Three-Stage Clinical Process Supports Individualized Care

Bioatelier organizes its patient care model into three sequential stages designed to support assessment, treatment planning, and ongoing clinical management.

Discovery: The initial stage includes a comprehensive medical intake, review of existing laboratory results, and additional diagnostic testing when clinically indicated. Dr. McKeon evaluates relevant health markers alongside patient symptoms, medical history, and personal health objectives.

Design: Following the evaluation, the clinic develops an individualized care plan based on the findings. Depending on clinical appropriateness, recommendations may include bioidentical hormone therapy, peptide-based treatments, medically supervised weight management, functional nutrition, and lifestyle interventions. Treatment decisions account for potential benefits, risks, contraindications, and available clinical evidence.

Refinement: The final stage focuses on ongoing follow-up, symptom monitoring, and treatment adjustments. Repeat laboratory testing may be used when medically appropriate to assess treatment response. The concierge model also allows patients to communicate with Dr. McKeon between appointments as part of their continuing care.

The three-stage process provides continuity rather than a single-visit assessment. Treatment duration and follow-up requirements vary according to each patient's condition and response.

Concierge Care Accommodates Individual Health Needs

Bioatelier's concierge care model is designed for adults who prefer ongoing physician involvement and individualized treatment planning.

The practice serves patients seeking evaluation for concerns involving energy, hormone balance, body composition, metabolism, and cognitive well-being. Its approach may be particularly relevant to individuals whose symptoms persist despite previous evaluations and who wish to discuss whether additional assessment is appropriate.

Treatment outcomes and timelines vary based on the underlying condition, clinical findings, selected interventions, and individual response. The clinic does not guarantee specific improvements or laboratory outcomes.

Bioatelier is not intended to replace emergency services or acute medical care. Patients are encouraged to maintain established relationships with their primary care providers, and Dr. McKeon supports coordination with other healthcare professionals when appropriate.

New Patient Consultations Available in Lake Oswego

Bioatelier is currently accepting new patients for concierge functional medicine consultations at its Lake Oswego practice.

Initial appointments focus on reviewing patient concerns, medical history, prior testing, and potential next steps. The practice determines additional diagnostic testing and treatment recommendations based on individual clinical needs.

Prospective patients can request a consultation through bioatelier or contact the practice at (503) 486-4081.

About Bioatelier

Bioatelier is a concierge functional medicine clinic in Lake Oswego, Oregon, led by Beth Sandell McKeon, ND, MS, Naturopathic Physician. The practice provides individualized health evaluations and treatment strategies addressing hormonal health, metabolism, energy, weight management, and long-term wellness.

Bioatelier follows a three-stage clinical process: Discovery, Design, and Refinement. Services include bioidentical hormone optimization, peptide therapy, medically supervised weight management, and functional nutrition. The practice emphasizes individualized care, ongoing physician involvement, and coordination with other healthcare providers when appropriate.

For more information, visit bioatelier.