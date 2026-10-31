Drug-Free Tennessee Brings Leaders Together To Expand Youth Opportunities, Equips Educators Statewide

MENAFN - GetNews)Drug-Free Tennessee volunteer discusses the education program with a health teacher at a Murfreesboro conference. Drug-Free Tennessee marked Red Ribbon Week with conferences with educators and meetings with community leaders.

Nashville, United States - October 31, 2026 - Drug-Free Tennessee brought community, faith and education leaders together on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for“Fueling Futures,” a Red Ribbon Week breakfast at the Church of Scientology Nashville. The group met to discuss expanding youth programs that give young people positive, constructive ways to spend their time. The same week, volunteers met with hundreds of teachers at a health education conference in Murfreesboro, where educators from across the state ordered 15,000 educational booklets and more than 65 classroom education packages.

The breakfast was held during Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign observed each year Oct. 23–31 that encourages healthy choices among young people. The morning was set up as a working session. Attendees shared what is already working with young people in their schools, congregations and neighborhoods, and discussed how to grow those programs so more children and teens have meaningful activities to take part in.

A follow-up meeting is planned to work out next steps.

“Every leader at that table is already working to help young people, and the breakfast gave them a chance to learn from one another,” said Julie Brinker, Drug-Free Ambassador with Drug-Free Tennessee.“When kids have something meaningful to be part of, like serving their community, they're far better equipped to make good choices. The ideas shared this week will help more young people in Nashville find those opportunities.”

Earlier in the week, Drug-Free Tennessee volunteers attended a health education conference in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Teachers from across the state stopped to talk with volunteers about the challenges their students face and what they can do in their own classrooms to help.

By the end of the conference, educators had ordered 15,000 copies of The Truth About Drugs booklets and more than 65 education packages. The booklets give students clear, age-appropriate information to help them make informed decisions and handle peer pressure. The education packages provide teachers with ready-to-use lesson materials for their classrooms.

“Teachers see their students every day, and many of them told us they want to do more but need the right tools,” said Brinker.“Putting 15,000 booklets into the hands of students across Tennessee means thousands of young people will have the information they need to make healthy choices for their future.”

The materials are produced by the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and are available free to educators, parents and community groups. Educators who want to order materials or schedule a classroom presentation can visit drugfreetn or the Foundation's site at drugfreeworld.

About Drug-Free Tennessee

Drug-Free Tennessee is the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit organization that provides educational resources to young people, families, educators and communities. Through its booklets, educational events and community outreach, Drug-Free Tennessee helps young people make informed choices and build healthy, productive lives. For more information, visit drugfreetn.