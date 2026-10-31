Xi Urges Closer China-Germany Ties Amid Growing EU Trade Tensions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for stronger economic cooperation with Germany as trade tensions between Beijing and the European Union continue to escalate.

Speaking during talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Beijing on Friday, Xi said China was ready to strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership with Germany, based on mutual benefit, equality and cooperation.

He highlighted opportunities for collaboration in artificial intelligence, green development, the digital economy and trade, while urging Germany to provide a fair business environment for Chinese companies.

Steinmeier called for reducing Germany's trade deficit with China and resolving economic differences through dialogue. He also stressed the importance of free trade, international rules and opposing protectionism.

The talks come amid growing trade friction between China and the EU, with Germany and France proposing measures to protect the bloc's economic interests.

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