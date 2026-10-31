Russia, Ukraine Report No Ceasefire Breaches in Oleshky
(MENAFN) Russian and Ukrainian human rights officials said Wednesday that no violations occurred during the first 30 hours of a ceasefire in Oleshky, located in Ukraine’s Kherson region.
“During the 30 hours of the silence regime in Oleshky, no incidents were recorded,” Russian ombudsman Yana Lantratova wrote on the Max messaging platform.
Lantratova said she had maintained regular contact with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets to coordinate the implementation of the ceasefire arrangements.
Lubinets likewise confirmed that no incidents had been reported during the initial 30 hours, noting that continued communication between the two officials had helped organize the operation.
Both ombudsmen expressed gratitude to US First Lady Melania Trump and her team for their support of the humanitarian effort and assistance to Oleshky’s residents.
Lantratova said the mission was intended to provide help to local civilians and enable those wishing to leave the town to do so safely.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces had suspended firing in the Kherson direction starting at 4 am Moscow time (0100GMT) on Oct. 27 to support a humanitarian operation near Oleshky.
The ministry added that preparations would involve engineering reconnaissance and measures to guarantee safe passage for a humanitarian convoy transporting essential supplies.
“During the 30 hours of the silence regime in Oleshky, no incidents were recorded,” Russian ombudsman Yana Lantratova wrote on the Max messaging platform.
Lantratova said she had maintained regular contact with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets to coordinate the implementation of the ceasefire arrangements.
Lubinets likewise confirmed that no incidents had been reported during the initial 30 hours, noting that continued communication between the two officials had helped organize the operation.
Both ombudsmen expressed gratitude to US First Lady Melania Trump and her team for their support of the humanitarian effort and assistance to Oleshky’s residents.
Lantratova said the mission was intended to provide help to local civilians and enable those wishing to leave the town to do so safely.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces had suspended firing in the Kherson direction starting at 4 am Moscow time (0100GMT) on Oct. 27 to support a humanitarian operation near Oleshky.
The ministry added that preparations would involve engineering reconnaissance and measures to guarantee safe passage for a humanitarian convoy transporting essential supplies.
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