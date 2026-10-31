Temperatures To Gradually Rise In Coming Days: JMD
Amman, October 31 (Petra) – Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday and the weather will be pleasant in most regions and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns of reduced horizontal visibility during the early morning hours due to fog formation over high mountainous areas, as well as parts of the Badia (desert regions) and plains.
The JMD also referred to a possibility of low visibility at night due to dust, particularly in the eastern Badia regions.
According to the report, the weather forecast on Sunday will remain unchanged.
As for Monday, temperatures will rise slightly, reaching levels approximately 4–5 C above the seasonal average.
On Tuesday, the weather will be pleasant in high mountainous areas and moderate in other regions.
Today, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range as follows: 25–12C in Amman, 20–12C in the northern mountains, 27–13C in the Badia regions, 25–14C in the plains, 32–22C in the Dead Sea and 32–20C in the Gulf of Aqaba.
//Petra// AG
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