Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,670 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Russia has also lost 12,450 tanks, 25,620 armored combat vehicles (+3), 51,739 artillery systems (+19), 2,247 multiple rocket launchers (+1), 1,730 air defense systems (+2), 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,045 ground robotic systems (+6), 590,661 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,663), 5,140 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 168,480 vehicles and fuel tanks (+206), and 4,860 units of special equipment.

The information is being updated.

Defense forces use drones toRussian Mi-8 helicopter in Luhansk region

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on October 30, 168 combat engagements took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.