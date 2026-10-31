Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,670 Over Past Day
Russia has also lost 12,450 tanks, 25,620 armored combat vehicles (+3), 51,739 artillery systems (+19), 2,247 multiple rocket launchers (+1), 1,730 air defense systems (+2), 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,045 ground robotic systems (+6), 590,661 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,663), 5,140 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 168,480 vehicles and fuel tanks (+206), and 4,860 units of special equipment.
The information is being updated.Read also: Defense forces use drones to destroy Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Luhansk region
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on October 30, 168 combat engagements took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.
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