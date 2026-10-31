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Japan Reports Potential First Bird Flu Case of Season

Japan Reports Potential First Bird Flu Case of Season


Date: 2026-10-31 02:09:42

(MENAFN) Japan has detected a possible bird flu infection in a wild bird, marking the first suspected case of the current season, according to local reports on Wednesday.

The Environment Ministry said a dead wild goose found Tuesday in Kurihara, located in Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan, returned a positive result for avian influenza during an initial screening test.

Confirmation through genetic testing is still pending. If the results establish the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, the finding will be recorded as Japan’s first confirmed case among wild birds this season.

In response, the ministry established a priority monitoring area for wild birds covering a radius of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) around the location where the goose was discovered.

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