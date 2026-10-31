Lavrov Describes Brief G20 Talks with Rubio as 'Not Bad'
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that he had a "not bad, though brief, conversation" with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.
Speaking at a news conference, Lavrov said their discussion covered bilateral relations and cooperation within international platforms, including the United Nations, the G20 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).
He welcomed Washington's readiness to keep communication channels with Moscow open at different levels, arguing that both countries should seek projects that serve their shared interests while preventing disagreements from developing into direct confrontation.
Addressing economic cooperation, Lavrov defended an agreement involving diesel fuel supplies between Russia and the United States. He said Moscow faced no restrictions on selling its energy resources and remained open to arrangements that benefit both sides.
However, he acknowledged that the deal had drawn criticism from members of the US Congress and warned against viewing it as a major turning point in bilateral relations, pointing out that American sanctions against Russia were still in force.
Lavrov also criticized Washington's continued military assistance to Ukraine and its intelligence cooperation with Kyiv.
“Therefore, we do not see any real progress in practice,” he said.
The Russian foreign minister also expressed support for efforts by the US, which currently holds the G20 presidency, to keep discussions within the group free from political disputes and centered on its originally established agenda. Topics include the economic consequences of geopolitical developments, energy, food security and supply chains.
He commended Washington for permitting open discussions on these matters, describing the approach as appropriate, while noting that it was still uncertain how extensively the exchanges would appear in the final documents.
Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping might meet during the upcoming APEC summit in China, Lavrov said the proposal had received a positive response in all three capitals. He added that Beijing, as the host, was responsible for coordinating the arrangements.
Hosted by Rubio, the G20 foreign ministers' gathering brings together senior diplomats from the world's major economies to address international economic challenges, geopolitical disputes, energy and food security, freedom of navigation and supply chain resilience.
The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing international conflicts, including Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran, which continue to raise concerns over regional stability and the global economy.
The Atlanta gathering marks the final ministerial-level event under the US presidency of the G20 before the leaders' summit scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Miami.
Speaking at a news conference, Lavrov said their discussion covered bilateral relations and cooperation within international platforms, including the United Nations, the G20 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).
He welcomed Washington's readiness to keep communication channels with Moscow open at different levels, arguing that both countries should seek projects that serve their shared interests while preventing disagreements from developing into direct confrontation.
Addressing economic cooperation, Lavrov defended an agreement involving diesel fuel supplies between Russia and the United States. He said Moscow faced no restrictions on selling its energy resources and remained open to arrangements that benefit both sides.
However, he acknowledged that the deal had drawn criticism from members of the US Congress and warned against viewing it as a major turning point in bilateral relations, pointing out that American sanctions against Russia were still in force.
Lavrov also criticized Washington's continued military assistance to Ukraine and its intelligence cooperation with Kyiv.
“Therefore, we do not see any real progress in practice,” he said.
The Russian foreign minister also expressed support for efforts by the US, which currently holds the G20 presidency, to keep discussions within the group free from political disputes and centered on its originally established agenda. Topics include the economic consequences of geopolitical developments, energy, food security and supply chains.
He commended Washington for permitting open discussions on these matters, describing the approach as appropriate, while noting that it was still uncertain how extensively the exchanges would appear in the final documents.
Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping might meet during the upcoming APEC summit in China, Lavrov said the proposal had received a positive response in all three capitals. He added that Beijing, as the host, was responsible for coordinating the arrangements.
Hosted by Rubio, the G20 foreign ministers' gathering brings together senior diplomats from the world's major economies to address international economic challenges, geopolitical disputes, energy and food security, freedom of navigation and supply chain resilience.
The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing international conflicts, including Russia's war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran, which continue to raise concerns over regional stability and the global economy.
The Atlanta gathering marks the final ministerial-level event under the US presidency of the G20 before the leaders' summit scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Miami.
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