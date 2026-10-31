Zelenskyy Shares Goal With Trump to End War, Disagrees on Approach
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he and US President Donald Trump agree on the need to end Russia’s war against Ukraine but hold different views on how to achieve that objective.
In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy argued that Ukrainians have a deeper understanding of Russian society than Americans because of their common Soviet history and the years the two peoples spent living alongside one another.
“We are on the same side with President Trump when we talk about the need to end this Russian war. But we see different tools to achieve this goal,” he said.
Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy characterized him as “a deeply Soviet person” in terms of his outlook and mentality.
“Speaking the truth is one of our weapons,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that he would continue speaking candidly despite mounting pressure on Ukraine. He also pledged to pursue every available diplomatic channel to protect the country’s interests.
Zelenskyy further accused Russia of targeting Ukraine’s data systems and cyberspace for years, saying Kyiv had developed defensive capabilities in response to the persistent attacks.
He said Ukraine’s decentralized digital infrastructure had enabled mobile networks and internet services to remain operational despite strikes on data centers. Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian attacks had caused greater disruption in Russia because its digital systems were more centralized.
In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy argued that Ukrainians have a deeper understanding of Russian society than Americans because of their common Soviet history and the years the two peoples spent living alongside one another.
“We are on the same side with President Trump when we talk about the need to end this Russian war. But we see different tools to achieve this goal,” he said.
Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy characterized him as “a deeply Soviet person” in terms of his outlook and mentality.
“Speaking the truth is one of our weapons,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing that he would continue speaking candidly despite mounting pressure on Ukraine. He also pledged to pursue every available diplomatic channel to protect the country’s interests.
Zelenskyy further accused Russia of targeting Ukraine’s data systems and cyberspace for years, saying Kyiv had developed defensive capabilities in response to the persistent attacks.
He said Ukraine’s decentralized digital infrastructure had enabled mobile networks and internet services to remain operational despite strikes on data centers. Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian attacks had caused greater disruption in Russia because its digital systems were more centralized.
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