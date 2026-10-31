European Leaders Rally Behind Spain After Deadly Train Collision
(MENAFN) European officials have voiced support for Spain following a high-speed train crash in Toledo province on Wednesday that claimed at least 46 lives, according to media reports.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was deeply distressed by the incident and offered condolences to the victims’ relatives and loved ones.
"Today, Europe mourns with you," she said in a post on X.
European Council President Antonio Costa said he had received the news with "deep consternation."
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her country’s support for Spain, saying the Italian government stood alongside the Spanish people as they faced the tragedy.
French President Emmanuel Macron also conveyed France’s solidarity, extending his thoughts to those killed, their families, the injured and emergency response teams.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said the disaster had profoundly affected him, offering condolences to the victims’ families and expressing support for those injured and their relatives.
Prevot added that Spain could rely on Belgium’s full solidarity during this difficult period.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was deeply distressed by the incident and offered condolences to the victims’ relatives and loved ones.
"Today, Europe mourns with you," she said in a post on X.
European Council President Antonio Costa said he had received the news with "deep consternation."
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her country’s support for Spain, saying the Italian government stood alongside the Spanish people as they faced the tragedy.
French President Emmanuel Macron also conveyed France’s solidarity, extending his thoughts to those killed, their families, the injured and emergency response teams.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said the disaster had profoundly affected him, offering condolences to the victims’ families and expressing support for those injured and their relatives.
Prevot added that Spain could rely on Belgium’s full solidarity during this difficult period.
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