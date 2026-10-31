US Considers Easing Sanctions On Russian Investment Fund Amid Fuel Talks
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reviewing a possible removal of sanctions against Russia’s state-backed investment fund as Washington discusses Russian diesel supplies to the United States, according to reports published Tuesday.
Russian officials have reportedly urged the US government to lift restrictions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been instrumental in organizing the fuel deliveries.
A US official said the fund’s request was undergoing review through standard procedures, describing the initiative as part of efforts to “improve US-Russia relations and help end the war.”
The official also referred to RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev, who serves as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for international economic cooperation, as “a helpful envoy” to American officials involved in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
Sanctions against the fund were introduced by former US President Joe Biden’s administration shortly after Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022. At the time, the fund was described as “a slush fund” for Putin.
The fund has since assumed a central role in coordinating Russian diesel shipments to the US, following President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend sanctions on Russian diesel earlier this month, according to reports.
Russian officials have reportedly urged the US government to lift restrictions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been instrumental in organizing the fuel deliveries.
A US official said the fund’s request was undergoing review through standard procedures, describing the initiative as part of efforts to “improve US-Russia relations and help end the war.”
The official also referred to RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev, who serves as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for international economic cooperation, as “a helpful envoy” to American officials involved in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
Sanctions against the fund were introduced by former US President Joe Biden’s administration shortly after Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022. At the time, the fund was described as “a slush fund” for Putin.
The fund has since assumed a central role in coordinating Russian diesel shipments to the US, following President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend sanctions on Russian diesel earlier this month, according to reports.
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