Polish Opposition Party Urges Supporters to Protest Outside Constitutional Tribunal
(MENAFN) The Krakow district branch of Poland’s opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party has called on supporters to assemble outside the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, accusing the authorities of seeking to remove its leadership.
In an appeal titled "In Defense of the Constitutional Tribunal," the party’s District No. 13 organization said the latest developments involving the court demanded a decisive response from the public.
The statement argued that efforts to replace the tribunal’s leadership, alongside a police presence inside its premises, had raised serious questions about the operation of state institutions and adherence to legal procedures.
"In our assessment, these actions may bear the hallmarks of an attempted coup d'etat and require urgent examination by the relevant state authorities," the statement said.
The appeal also referred to Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapinski, who reportedly strongly criticized the developments. It cited his warning that permitting one state institution to be taken over arbitrarily could create a precedent for similar actions against other institutions.
The party encouraged supporters able to travel to Warsaw to gather outside the tribunal’s headquarters. It also called on them to assist with transport arrangements and circulate the appeal.
"Today, let us demonstrate that strength through our collective, peaceful presence," it said.
The call for demonstrations comes amid an ongoing confrontation over control of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, with the government and opposition accusing one another of violating the rule of law.
In an appeal titled "In Defense of the Constitutional Tribunal," the party’s District No. 13 organization said the latest developments involving the court demanded a decisive response from the public.
The statement argued that efforts to replace the tribunal’s leadership, alongside a police presence inside its premises, had raised serious questions about the operation of state institutions and adherence to legal procedures.
"In our assessment, these actions may bear the hallmarks of an attempted coup d'etat and require urgent examination by the relevant state authorities," the statement said.
The appeal also referred to Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapinski, who reportedly strongly criticized the developments. It cited his warning that permitting one state institution to be taken over arbitrarily could create a precedent for similar actions against other institutions.
The party encouraged supporters able to travel to Warsaw to gather outside the tribunal’s headquarters. It also called on them to assist with transport arrangements and circulate the appeal.
"Today, let us demonstrate that strength through our collective, peaceful presence," it said.
The call for demonstrations comes amid an ongoing confrontation over control of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, with the government and opposition accusing one another of violating the rule of law.
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