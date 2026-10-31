Polish President Holds Talks with Supreme Court Chief Amid Tribunal Crisis
(MENAFN) Polish President Karol Nawrocki returned to Warsaw late Friday after shortening his visit to Senegal and met Supreme Court First President Zbigniew Kapinski as tensions intensified over authority at the Constitutional Tribunal.
Nawrocki's aircraft landed shortly before 10 p.m. local time (2100 GMT), after reversing course over Spain. The president said he needed to return to Poland because of developments surrounding the court.
Kapinski had earlier criticized the situation at the tribunal, warning that disagreements over constitutional institutions did not justify measures that could bring their work to a halt or undermine their authority.
He stressed that constitutional and legal provisions define the boundaries of state power, “not political decisions or demonstrations of force.”
The dispute remained heated on Friday evening, with opposition politicians and protesters gathering outside the tribunal.
Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski accused the government of planning to use force against its opponents and called on them to “win the battle for Poland.”
Solidarity trade union chief Piotr Duda also issued a forceful warning directed at Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski and Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek. “Do you want a war? Then you shall have one,” he said, urging union members to assemble outside the tribunal.
US Ambassador Tom Rose characterized the developments as “very serious,” noting that the opposing sides were offering “diametrically different versions” of what had happened.
“We may be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation concerning the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution,” Rose said.
He called on government officials, police and demonstrators to refrain from conduct that could trigger violence or intensify the confrontation. Rose added that Washington would neither assess nor intervene in Poland's domestic dispute.
The crisis also prompted a response from Moscow, where Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova ridiculed Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over the confrontation.
Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who said she had taken charge of the tribunal, indicated late Friday that Nawrocki was welcome to visit for discussions, provided he arrived without accompanying officials.
She said arrangements had been made for a meeting with the president but ruled out admitting other officials, citing security concerns.
Police officers continued to secure the area around the tribunal, although authorities said they had not entered the building.
The confrontation erupted after orders emerged purporting to suspend Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski and Vice President Bartlomiej Sochanski. The tribunal's account on X rejected the measure as unlawful and accused those behind it of a “coup d’état.”
Nawrocki's aircraft landed shortly before 10 p.m. local time (2100 GMT), after reversing course over Spain. The president said he needed to return to Poland because of developments surrounding the court.
Kapinski had earlier criticized the situation at the tribunal, warning that disagreements over constitutional institutions did not justify measures that could bring their work to a halt or undermine their authority.
He stressed that constitutional and legal provisions define the boundaries of state power, “not political decisions or demonstrations of force.”
The dispute remained heated on Friday evening, with opposition politicians and protesters gathering outside the tribunal.
Law and Justice (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski accused the government of planning to use force against its opponents and called on them to “win the battle for Poland.”
Solidarity trade union chief Piotr Duda also issued a forceful warning directed at Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski and Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek. “Do you want a war? Then you shall have one,” he said, urging union members to assemble outside the tribunal.
US Ambassador Tom Rose characterized the developments as “very serious,” noting that the opposing sides were offering “diametrically different versions” of what had happened.
“We may be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation concerning the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution,” Rose said.
He called on government officials, police and demonstrators to refrain from conduct that could trigger violence or intensify the confrontation. Rose added that Washington would neither assess nor intervene in Poland's domestic dispute.
The crisis also prompted a response from Moscow, where Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova ridiculed Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over the confrontation.
Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who said she had taken charge of the tribunal, indicated late Friday that Nawrocki was welcome to visit for discussions, provided he arrived without accompanying officials.
She said arrangements had been made for a meeting with the president but ruled out admitting other officials, citing security concerns.
Police officers continued to secure the area around the tribunal, although authorities said they had not entered the building.
The confrontation erupted after orders emerged purporting to suspend Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski and Vice President Bartlomiej Sochanski. The tribunal's account on X rejected the measure as unlawful and accused those behind it of a “coup d’état.”
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