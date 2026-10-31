Thoothukudi Fishermen Return To Sea After Six Day Weather Shutdown

MENAFN - IANS) Thoothukudi, Oct 31 (IANS) Fishing activity resumed at Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Saturday as fishermen ventured out in around 260 mechanised boats after spending six days ashore following warnings of stormy weather along the Tamil Nadu coast.

The resumption followed an easing of restrictions imposed to protect fishermen amid forecasts of rough seas and adverse weather.

The departure of the boats brought relief to fishing families and workers whose livelihoods had been interrupted by the suspension of operations.

For nearly a week, mechanised fishing boats had remained berthed at the harbour, with their crews unable to undertake regular trips.

The weather warning had prompted fishermen to stay ashore as a precaution, bringing mechanised fishing operations from the harbour to a halt.

The shutdown affected both fishermen and workers dependent on the fishing industry. With boats remaining idle, those relying on fishing and associated activities were left without their usual work during the six-day interruption.

Following the relaxation of restrictions, fishermen prepared to resume operations early on Saturday.

Around 260 boats subsequently left the harbour, marking the return of mechanised fishing activity after the prolonged break.

For the crews heading back to sea, the departure offered an opportunity to restart their livelihoods after days of uncertainty.

Fishermen expressed happiness at being able to return to work and hoped their first trip after the suspension would yield a substantial catch.

Their immediate expectation is that favourable catches will help them make the most of the resumption. The outcome, however, will become clear only when the boats complete their fishing trips and return to the harbour.

The interruption had underscored the dependence of fishing households and allied workers on regular access to the sea.

A suspension lasting several days affects not only those aboard the boats but also others whose work is linked to fishing operations.

Saturday's departure therefore marked an important restart for the harbour's fishing community, which had waited six days for restrictions to ease.

Attention will now turn to the returning boats and the volume of fish they bring ashore. While relief over the resumption was evident among fishermen, their hopes centred on a productive trip after the enforced pause.

For families and associated workers affected by the shutdown, the return of the fleet to active fishing offered the prospect of work resuming.

-IANS

aal/rad