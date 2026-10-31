Prez Murmu To Inaugurate Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela With Historic Flag Hoisting

MENAFN - IANS) Nashik, Oct 31 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will formally inaugurate the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela on Saturday by hoisting the ceremonial flag at Ramkund, marking the official commencement of one of Hinduism's largest religious congregations.

For the first time in the centuries-old tradition, the President of India will perform the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and Jagadguru Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji, Shankaracharya of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham, will grace the occasion.

Invitations have been extended to 1,317 VIPs across the state, including heads of various Akhadas, office-bearers of the Purohit Sangh, state ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Ahead of the grand event, CM Fadnavis personally reviewed the arrangements, venue decorations, and religious rituals.

The Chief Minister performed ritualistic worship at Ramtirth in the presence of Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Mayor Himgouri Adke, elected representatives, and senior officials.

He instructed all government departments to coordinate closely and execute their duties with utmost diligence.

The entire Godaghat and Ramkund area will come alive with DMX pixel 3D mapping and computer-controlled lights, creating a breathtaking visual spectacle. Giant LED screens have been installed at Ramkund, Gadge Maharaj Bridge, and Kapaleshwar Temple to allow lakhs of devotees to watch the ceremony live.

The event has provided direct employment opportunities to over 1,200 local youth.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela is celebrated every 12 years in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, coinciding with the celestial entry of Jupiter (Guru) into the Leo (Simha) zodiac sign.

According to Hindu mythology, during the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), drops of nectar (Amrit) fell at four locations on Earth, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar being one of them.

During the Mela, Trimbakeshwar serves as the holy bathing site for sadhus and saints of the Shaiva Akhadas, while Nashik serves as the holy bathing site for sadhus and saints of the Vaishnava Akhadas.

The ceremony brings together the leaders of both Shaiva and Vaishnava Akhadas, bridging long-standing traditional divides. The flag, hoisted atop a 51- to 55-foot wooden or metallic pole, holds deep spiritual symbolism. Saffron Colour symbolises sacrifice and detachment (Vairagya). The lion (Simha) represents valor and the protection of righteousness (Dharma). Sun & Moon Symbols signify that as long as the sun and moon exist in the cosmos, the traditions of Dharma and the culture of the Kumbh Mela will continue unabated.

Depending on the tradition of each Akhada, flags also feature holy symbols such as the Trishul (Trident), Chakra (Discus), Gada (Mace), or Damru (Drum). With Ramkund and Godaghat decorated in vibrant floral arrangements and the twin holy cities bathed in saffron hues, the sacred Simhastha Kumbh Mela officially begins today.