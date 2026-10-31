Seeman Open To Opposition Support For Ambasamudram Bypoll, Consensus Uncertain

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator, Seeman, has signalled his willingness to accept support from the DMK and AIADMK for the Ambasamudram Assembly bypoll, fuelling speculation about a common Opposition candidate against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The possibility has drawn attention ahead of expected bye-elections in five constituencies: Viralimalai, Karur, Ambasamudram, Perundurai and Tiruchirappalli East.

However, no agreement on a joint candidate has been announced, and the principal Opposition parties have yet to clarify their positions.

Asked whether he would accept support from the Dravidian parties he has consistently criticised, Seeman responded with humour, saying NTK would welcome it if offered. "Would a hungry person refuse biryani", he asked.

DMK President M.K. Stalin has deferred any announcement, saying the party would spell out its stand after the election dates are declared.

His recent remark at a wedding that the government would not last even six months has intensified political speculation.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has not endorsed Seeman as a common candidate.

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, meanwhile, has argued that the AIADMK should contest, indicating that Opposition consensus remains uncertain.

The discussions come against the backdrop of the ruling party's victories in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bye-elections.

Opposition parties are now weighing their options to prevent gains by the government in the five pending contests.

For NTK, the debate coincides with concerns over its electoral performance. Founded in May 2010, the party contested the 2016 Assembly election and subsequently expanded its vote share, securing around eight per cent in the 2024 parliamentary polls and gaining recognition as a state party.

However, its recent bypoll performances indicate a decline. Its Dharapuram candidate Divya secured 6,026 votes, or 3.03 per cent, while Madurantakam nominee Janakiraman received 4,950 votes, or 2.5 per cent, in the subsequent bye-elections.

Seeman's willingness to receive outside backing is being viewed against this weakening electoral position and his unsuccessful Assembly bids in Cuddalore, Tiruvottiyur and Karaikudi.

Entry into the legislature would offer him a platform to raise issues and strengthen his political visibility.

Nevertheless, accepting support and securing votes are different challenges. Seeman's sustained attacks on both major Dravidian parties could complicate cooperation between their cadres and NTK workers.

Whether Opposition backing materialises, and whether voters respond favourably, will determine how seriously the proposed common candidature develops before Ambasamudram goes to the polls.

-IANS

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