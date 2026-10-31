IIFA Awards 2026 Full Winners List: From Ranveer Singh To Aneet Padda, Who Won What?

The 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has turned into a grand celebration for Dhurandhar, with the Ranveer Singh-starrer bagging the most awards. The film bagged 12 prizes, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor. Aneet Padda won Best Actress for her role in Saiyaara.

The winners were announced on October 30, 2026, recognising achievements in theatrical movies, digital pictures, and online series. This year's awards honoured talent across India's entertainment sector, from Aditya Dhar's spectacular hat-trick to Aryan Khan's triumph in the OTT category.

IIFA Awards 2026: Dhurandhar cleans up

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, was the clear winner of the night, taking home 12 awards, including key popular and technical categories.

Ranveer Singh took up the Best Actor Oscar for his work in the spy-action thriller. Aditya Dhar also had a fantastic evening, taking home Best Director, Best Original Story, Best Screenplay, and Best Dialogues.

Sanjay Dutt was recognised in the Best Supporting Actor category, while Akshaye Khanna bagged an award for his portrayal of a negative character. Shashwat Sachdev won the Best Music Direction award for the film.

The film's technical skills were also recognised with prizes for cinematography, editing, and sound design.

Saiyaara: Aneet Padda wins Best Actress Award

One of the greatest attractions of IIFA 2026 was Aneet Padda receiving Best Actress for Saiyaara.

The actress, thrust into the limelight after the success of the film, won one of the major acting awards of the nite.

Saiyaara also bagged accolades for Best Lyrics, Best Male Playback Singer and Best Female Playback Singer. Irshad Kamil won Best Lyrics, Faheem Abdullah won Best Male Playback Singer, and Shreya Ghoshal won Best Female Playback Singer for the film's reprise single.

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood bags big in OTT Category

There were some big wins in the digital entertainment categories too.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood* received the Best Web Series award. Aryan also won the Best Direction award in the web series category.

The program also won awards for its supporting acts with Anya Singh and Raghav Juyal bagging awards in their respective categories.

Meanwhile, Paatal Lok Season 2 was appreciated for its performances, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Tillotama Shome collecting honors for starring roles.

IIFA Awards 2026: Complete Winners List

Popular Categories

Best Film: Dhurandhar

Best International Film: Avatar: Fire & Ash

Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar

Best Supporting Actress: Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

Best Original Story: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Adapted Story: Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara

Best Male Playback Singer: Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara

Technical Categories

Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar

Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan (War 2)

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava

Best Background Score: AR Rahman – Chhaava

Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine – Chhaava

Debut Categories

Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Digital Film Categories

Best Digital Film: Baramulla

Best Original Story: Baramulla

Best Director: Karan Tejpal – Stolen

Best Leading Actor: Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

Best Leading Actress: Sanya Malhotra – Mrs

Best Supporting Actress: Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi 2

Best Supporting Actor: Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys

Digital Series Categories

Best Web Series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Director: Aryan Khan – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Leading Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Leading Actress: Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Supporting Actor: Raghav Juyal – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Supporting Actress: Anya Singh – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Original Story: Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Docuseries/Docufilm: The Roshans

Best Reality/Non-Scripted Show: The Traitors

Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

IFA 2026 Celebrates Cinema and Digital Entertainment

The 2026 awards showcased the increasing impact of theatrical movies and streaming services in India's entertainment industry.

Dhurandhar swept the film categories while Saiyaara had a number of remarkable triumphs. The Ba**ds of Bollywood* emerged as a big name in the digital series category.

The 26th IIFA Awards celebrated a wide variety of talent across the entertainment industry, with veteran stars, new talents and directors sharing the limelight.