Noida Labour Commissioner Dismisses False Claims Of Diwali Bonuses

Official Dismissal of Bonus Rumours

Additional Labour Commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi on Saturday dismissed the claims about labour bonuses circulating on social media, calling them false and fabricated. He has urged workers and employees not to believe unverified information or resort to protests based on such reports, and said that legal action will be taken against those spreading these fake reports.

Understanding Bonus Eligibility Criteria

Requirements for Bonus Payment

Clarifying the eligibility criteria for bonus payments, Dwivedi said that workers must have completed at least 30 days of work during the financial year 2025-26, from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. He further stated that the company must have completed at least five years of operation and be profitable for its employees to qualify for the bonus.

Speaking to ANI, he said,“This is false and fabricated news, spread on social media by disruptive elements. The police have taken cognisance of the matter; an FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Those responsible will be held accountable, and action will be taken against them. I would like to appeal to the workers to understand the eligibility criteria for bonus payments. A bonus is applicable to those who have worked during the period from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, having completed at least 30 days of work within that timeframe. Furthermore, the company must be at least five years old and profitable-only those meeting these criteria are eligible for a bonus.”

Guidelines for New Employees

Dwivedi also clarified the eligibility of employees who joined organisations on or after April 1, 2026, stating that they would qualify for bonus payments in the following year. He said that November 30, 2026, was the deadline for disbursement of the bonus and appealed to workers to verify information through official channels.

“Employees who joined on or after April 1, 2026, will be eligible for a bonus next year. The deadline for bonus disbursement is November 30, 2026. I urge all our workers and employees not to believe such fake or fabricated news. If you come across any such information, please verify it by informing the police, us, or the district administration,” Dwivedi said.

Official Channels and Verification

Emphasising the need to rely on verified information, the Additional Labour Commissioner said that workers could directly contact him, the Labour Department, the police or district administration to clarify any doubts. He cautioned against taking any action based on unverified social media posts.

“Everyone has my mobile number, and we have also provided the office contact number. The police and administrative officials are also aware of this situation; please verify the facts with them. Do not take any action or initiate any protests based on unverified information circulating on social media,” he added.

The clarification comes amid a viral, fake social media message ahead of Diwali claiming that the Supreme Court of India ordered all government departments and private companies to pay a mandated ₹5,100 Diwali bonus along with salaries by November 5. This comes nearly six months after Noida was rocked by workers' protests, who had demanded a minimum wage increase. (ANI)

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