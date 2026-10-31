Saudi Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Over Southern Region
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced late Friday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi group over southern Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement posted on X, but did not disclose where the drone had been launched from, its intended destination or whether the incident caused any damage.
The coalition, officially known as the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, has been engaged in military operations against the Houthis in Yemen.
The latest incident comes amid rising tensions between the group and the coalition, including attacks directed at Saudi airports and energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthis have held control of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, along with other parts of the country, since 2014.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement posted on X, but did not disclose where the drone had been launched from, its intended destination or whether the incident caused any damage.
The coalition, officially known as the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, has been engaged in military operations against the Houthis in Yemen.
The latest incident comes amid rising tensions between the group and the coalition, including attacks directed at Saudi airports and energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military alliance backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its conflict with the Houthis since 2015.
The Houthis have held control of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, along with other parts of the country, since 2014.
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