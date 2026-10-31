Trump May Consider Major Iran Operation Amid Possible Republican Midterm Losses
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump could become more inclined to authorize a large-scale military operation against Iran if Republicans perform poorly in next week’s midterm elections, according to a report published Friday.
"If he feels embarrassed or disenfranchised, he will do something bold," a US official was quoted as saying, adding that this message was being conveyed to Iranian officials, who were being told that the current moment offered their best opportunity to reach an agreement.
A White House official, however, dismissed the suggestion that election results would influence Trump's decisions regarding Iran, saying the outcome of the vote would not be a factor.
The report also said Qatari mediators spent more than 12 hours in Tehran on Friday, maintaining regular communication with the White House as they worked to revive direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran. A diplomatic source described "positive progress," with discussions scheduled to resume in Doha on Saturday.
Negotiations have remained stalled because of disagreements over the conditions for returning to the diplomatic process, according to a US official. Washington is seeking nuclear concessions from Tehran, while Iran wants the US to first lift its naval blockade, release frozen assets and permit oil exports.
Doha is reportedly encouraging Iran to grant UN inspectors access to nuclear facilities damaged in previous attacks in return for limited sanctions relief.
The report also highlighted differing positions among Trump's senior advisers. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are described as doubtful about reaching an agreement and supportive of further weakening Iran's leadership. Vice President JD Vance, along with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, favors restarting negotiations.
The developments come as tensions between Iran and the United States remain elevated over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international energy shipments.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation across the region.
Although diplomatic initiatives followed and Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June, disagreements over security arrangements and maritime navigation through the strait have continued to fuel tensions.
"If he feels embarrassed or disenfranchised, he will do something bold," a US official was quoted as saying, adding that this message was being conveyed to Iranian officials, who were being told that the current moment offered their best opportunity to reach an agreement.
A White House official, however, dismissed the suggestion that election results would influence Trump's decisions regarding Iran, saying the outcome of the vote would not be a factor.
The report also said Qatari mediators spent more than 12 hours in Tehran on Friday, maintaining regular communication with the White House as they worked to revive direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran. A diplomatic source described "positive progress," with discussions scheduled to resume in Doha on Saturday.
Negotiations have remained stalled because of disagreements over the conditions for returning to the diplomatic process, according to a US official. Washington is seeking nuclear concessions from Tehran, while Iran wants the US to first lift its naval blockade, release frozen assets and permit oil exports.
Doha is reportedly encouraging Iran to grant UN inspectors access to nuclear facilities damaged in previous attacks in return for limited sanctions relief.
The report also highlighted differing positions among Trump's senior advisers. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are described as doubtful about reaching an agreement and supportive of further weakening Iran's leadership. Vice President JD Vance, along with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, favors restarting negotiations.
The developments come as tensions between Iran and the United States remain elevated over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for international energy shipments.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Iranian retaliation across the region.
Although diplomatic initiatives followed and Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum in June, disagreements over security arrangements and maritime navigation through the strait have continued to fuel tensions.
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