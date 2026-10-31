Ruto Secures Putin’s Pledge to End Kenyan Military Recruitment in Russia
(MENAFN) Kenyan President William Ruto said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to stop recruiting Kenyan nationals into the Russian military, as the two leaders held talks at the Kremlin in Moscow to strengthen bilateral relations.
"Thanked President Putin for confirming that Kenyans will no longer be enlisted into the Russian military because Kenya has been categorized as a non-source country for recruitment into the Russian military," Ruto said in a statement.
The commitment comes amid concerns over Kenyans joining Russian forces during Moscow’s ongoing war with Ukraine.
Ruto announced that he had appointed a defense attaché to Kenya’s embassy in Moscow. The official will work with Russia’s Defense Ministry to arrange the repatriation and compensation of Kenyans recruited for military purposes, while also helping ensure their safe return.
The talks took place following the Russia-Africa Summit, where Moscow sought to broaden its diplomatic and economic partnerships across the continent.
The two presidents also agreed to begin negotiations on a labor agreement that would enable Kenyan citizens to reside and work in Russia.
Education cooperation featured in their discussions, with Putin pledging to increase the number of scholarships offered to Kenyan students from 70 to 300. The opportunities will cover healthcare, artificial intelligence, aviation, technology and cybersecurity.
According to Ruto, Putin also expressed support for expanding the United Nations Office in Nairobi, the UN’s only headquarters located in the developing world.
During the visit, Kenya and Russia signed five cooperation agreements covering economic relations, employment promotion, labor inspection, transportation, diplomatic training and visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and service passports.
The arrangements also provide for the creation of an intergovernmental commission tasked with coordinating economic cooperation between the countries.
Ruto extended an invitation to Putin to visit Kenya, as both governments seek to intensify their diplomatic engagement.
"Thanked President Putin for confirming that Kenyans will no longer be enlisted into the Russian military because Kenya has been categorized as a non-source country for recruitment into the Russian military," Ruto said in a statement.
The commitment comes amid concerns over Kenyans joining Russian forces during Moscow’s ongoing war with Ukraine.
Ruto announced that he had appointed a defense attaché to Kenya’s embassy in Moscow. The official will work with Russia’s Defense Ministry to arrange the repatriation and compensation of Kenyans recruited for military purposes, while also helping ensure their safe return.
The talks took place following the Russia-Africa Summit, where Moscow sought to broaden its diplomatic and economic partnerships across the continent.
The two presidents also agreed to begin negotiations on a labor agreement that would enable Kenyan citizens to reside and work in Russia.
Education cooperation featured in their discussions, with Putin pledging to increase the number of scholarships offered to Kenyan students from 70 to 300. The opportunities will cover healthcare, artificial intelligence, aviation, technology and cybersecurity.
According to Ruto, Putin also expressed support for expanding the United Nations Office in Nairobi, the UN’s only headquarters located in the developing world.
During the visit, Kenya and Russia signed five cooperation agreements covering economic relations, employment promotion, labor inspection, transportation, diplomatic training and visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and service passports.
The arrangements also provide for the creation of an intergovernmental commission tasked with coordinating economic cooperation between the countries.
Ruto extended an invitation to Putin to visit Kenya, as both governments seek to intensify their diplomatic engagement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment