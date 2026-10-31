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US, Japan, South Korea Deepen Indo-Pacific Ties with Arctic Partnership Agreement

US, Japan, South Korea Deepen Indo-Pacific Ties with Arctic Partnership Agreement


Date: 2026-10-31 01:50:34

(MENAFN) The United States, Japan and South Korea reaffirmed their intention to expand security and economic cooperation across the Indo-Pacific during a meeting on Friday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Atlanta. The discussions focused on developments in their trilateral partnership, regional security concerns, economic resilience and energy cooperation.

"The Secretary and Foreign Ministers signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) for a Trilateral Arctic Pacific Partnership (TAPP) to explore maritime cooperation and economic partnership in the Pacific Arctic," the US State Department said in a statement.

The three diplomats also restated their support for North Korea's denuclearization and called for the complete enforcement of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

They stressed the need to preserve peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, while Rubio highlighted China's efforts to expand its control over the South China Sea, according to the statement.

Economic security was another key subject, with the three countries voicing opposition to economic pressure and the use of supply chains as instruments of coercion.

The officials also assessed progress in carrying out a trilateral Memorandum of Cooperation on Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Deployments, which was signed in Ankara during a NATO summit in July.

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