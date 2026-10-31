Crude Oil Tanker Hit by Unidentified Projectile in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) A crude oil tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile while making its way out of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The maritime agency said the incident was reported by a verified source.
It did not identify the vessel or specify where the strike occurred, and no information was provided about the crew's condition.
An investigation is underway. Meanwhile, UKMTO urged ships operating in the area to remain vigilant and notify the agency of any suspicious activity.
The incident adds to growing security concerns surrounding commercial maritime traffic in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, following a series of attacks on vessels in recent months.
Maritime tensions have continued amid the confrontation between Iran and the United States, fueling concerns over safe passage through the strait, a key corridor for international energy shipments.
The maritime agency said the incident was reported by a verified source.
It did not identify the vessel or specify where the strike occurred, and no information was provided about the crew's condition.
An investigation is underway. Meanwhile, UKMTO urged ships operating in the area to remain vigilant and notify the agency of any suspicious activity.
The incident adds to growing security concerns surrounding commercial maritime traffic in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, following a series of attacks on vessels in recent months.
Maritime tensions have continued amid the confrontation between Iran and the United States, fueling concerns over safe passage through the strait, a key corridor for international energy shipments.
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